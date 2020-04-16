REVEALED: Full list of winners from the Wandoan Photo Challenge
THE winners of this year’s Wandoan Photo Challenge have been announced with first time entrant Amie Pearce taking out the Inaugural Best Photographer Award.
Amie’s last minute decision to enter the competition was sparked by the cancellation of the Wandoan Show.
“My son, Eli, and I entered the day it closed because we couldn’t do anything else to support the Show,” she said.
“It was such a surprise to me to find out I had won Best Photographer as there are so many wonderful photographers in our area and I’m really just a mum who likes taking photos of my kids, I’m not professional at all.”
Amie likes the “in the moment, as it happens” style of photography favoured by many contemporary rural photographers but said because she frequently forgets to take her camera, her photos are often shot on her phone.
All four of her entries made the 30 finalists for People’s Choice with two of them shot with her camera and the other two taken on her phone.
Judge Fiona Lake described them as “thoughtful, pensive, evocative images. [They are] not artificially posed or awkward – and that’s not a common thing these days”.
Senex Energy Community Relations Manager Trevor Robertson congratulated not only Mrs Pearce and the other winners, but all entrants on the quality of their photos.
“The Wandoan Photo Challenge shows the vibrancy of this great community,” he said.
“This year entries increased by almost 100 to 247 photos of the district, its people and indeed their dogs showcasing what is best about life here.
“Senex is delighted to sponsor the Wandoan Photo Challenge which this year especially will help to sustain the community amid the ongoing challenges posed by both the weather and now the cancellation of many community events due to COVID-19.”
Full List of winners:
Open Class
Small Town, Big Country
1st – Jacinta Cummins
2nd – Trisha Pitkin
3rd – Leisa Bowling
Dogs, dogs, dogs
1st – Jacinta Cummins
2nd – Tania Baker
3rd – Shauna Sorrell
Young Photographers
Small Town, Big Country
1st – Lachlan Moore
2nd – Eli Pearce
3rd – Connor Pogan
Dogs, dogs, dogs
1st – Payge Sinnamon
2nd – Connor Pogan
3rd – Ara-lei Landers
People’s Choice
1st – Alexis Rose
2nd – Rachel Sharpe
3rd – Alexis Rose
Wandoan Local
Open – Tania Baker
Young Photographer – Hunter Pitkin
Best Photographer Award
Amie Pearce