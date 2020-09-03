REVEALED: Full list of QLD’s non-compliant aged care homes

Six Queensland aged care organisations have been issued with non-compliance notices by the Federal Department of Health in the past six months.

The notices are for a range of alleged issues including personal care and clinical care to feedback and complaints, human resources and other areas.

Two of the organisation were also issued with notices last year, which have since been remedied.

Inside the Bolton Clarke Rowes Bay aged care home in Townsville.

BOLTON CLARKE ROWES BAY (TOWNSVILLE)

The RSL Care-run centre was sent a notice on April 2 for alleged non-compliance with requirements on feedback and complaints; organisational governance; personal care and clinical care; human resources; ongoing assessment; and planning with consumers.

A Bolton Clarke spokeswoman said the non-compliance issues related to a January reaccreditation audit and have all now been addressed and assessed as compliant.

A website for the idyllically-located centre, which has sea views from its open balconies, says residents are encouraged to take advantage of the indoor and outdoor spaces available for relaxation and socialising.

Regular social events and activities include concerts and entertainment, hydrotherapy, book club, indoor bowls, Happy Hour, arts and crafts and music therapy.

It offers "fresh, tasty and nutritionally balanced'' meal services including breakfast, morning tea, a two-course lunch, afternoon tea and supper with meals changing daily.

Its services include: dementia care; respite care; a registered nurse on duty 24 hours; visiting GP and allied health professionals; hairdresser; and a village bus service and outings.

A common room at the Bupa Tugun aged care facility.

BUPA TUGUN

This Gold Coast facility was issued with a notice on July 1 for alleged non-compliance for personal care and clinical care and for human resources requirements.

It was also sent a notice in October last year but those issues have since been remedied.

It offers cultural and spiritual activities, cognitive activities including puzzles, concerts, lunch outings, shopping trips, movies, pet therapy, arts and crafts, exercise classes and in-home entertainment.

A dietitian helps with the planning of their meals.

The centre is run by Bupa Aged Care Australia Pty Ltd.

"Since compliance issues were raised we have hired a new general manager who has helped to renew our focus on improving our standards,'' a BUPA spokeswoman said.

"We have also hired more employees, including at a clinical leadership level as well as registered nurses and carers.

"All staff undergo increased training and education, and we are ensuring that we are putting in continuous improvement strategies for the clinical care of our residents.

"We have also ensured that there has been significant COVID-19 readiness planning with infection control and personal protective equipment training for all staff.

"We continue to work with the Commission on the key areas identified and are committed to addressing issues quickly so that they are fully rectified.

"We recognise that there have been some instances where we haven't always gotten this right and we have apologised to our residents and their families and looked at new practices and strategies to fix issues and ensure standards do not slip.''

CANDICE CARE INC

Caloundra's Candice Care is a service provider, not an aged care home or respite centre.

A manager said he was unaware of a non-compliance notice, however the Department of Health online tracker records that a notice was sent on July 30.

It was for alleged non-compliance with rules on effective management, regulatory compliance, risk management and human resources management.

The Jymbilung House aged and disability care complex.

JYMBILUNG HOUSE AGED AND DISABLED CARE SERVICES (CCP)

Managed and owned by Mununjali Housing and Development Company Limited, it is a not-for-profit based in Beaudesert which provides support services to the frail, aged and people with disabilities.

It's aim is to keep people in their own homes for as long as possible.

It also provides supports to clients and their carers, allowing carers an opportunity to have a much-needed break from their caring role.

Jymbilung House is also a service provider for the Consumer Directed Care which assists people with more complex needs to remain in their own home.

Services it provides include gardening, meals, transport, a shopping service, outings and domestic assistance.

It was issued with a notice on April 28 for alleged breaches of: ongoing assessment and planning with consumers; personal care and clinical care; human resources; and organisational governance.

Jymbilung was contacted for comment.

KAL'ANG COMMUNITY CARE

Run by the Kal'ang Respite Care Centre Aboriginal Corporation at Kawungan in Hervey Bay, it was issued with a notice of on Apr 29 last year.

It was sent another notice on May 8 for alleged breaches of: organisational assessment and planning with consumers; services and supports for daily living; human resources; organisational governance.

The manager was on leave for two weeks and it was not able to respond to Newsltd's queries.

Main entrance of the Pyramid Residential Care Centre.

PYRAMID RESIDENTIAL CARE CENTRE

Located in Gordonvale, south of Cairns, Pyramid was issued with a notice on March 17 for alleged non-compliance with: ongoing assessment and planning with consumers; personal and clinical care; human resources; organisational governance.

A spokeswoman said all those issues had now been remedied and were of a very minor, administrative nature.

She said because standards were linked, a breach of just a single regulastion often meant non-compliance in multiple areas.

Pyramid's website says it "provides quality care and support services, optimising the care recipients' physical and medical health outcomes''.

"A team of highly skilled, experienced and compassionate nursing, care and support staff are onsite 24/7,'' it reads.

It has 52 high-care needs beds, can accommodate residents with dementia and has registered nurses and other trained staff.

It is on a scenic 3ha site in a "homelike'' environment.

"The buildings are designed for wheelchair access, as are the garden pathways,'' the website says.

"There are various outdoor spaces for the residents to enjoy, including two pergolas, shaded undercover seating, sunny courtyards and garden spaces.

Residents are helped with bathing, toileting, dressing, grooming, room cleanliness, mobility around the centre, laundry and meal assistance.

Originally published as REVEALED: Full list of QLD's non-compliant aged care homes