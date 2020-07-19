REVEALED: Full list of Dalby’s most shocking attacks this year

ASSAULTS: Here are some of Dalby’s worst cases of assault this year.

FROM mums high on meth attacking police to men starting brawls inside of shopping centres, the Dalby Magistrates Court has seen some harrowing assault cases pass through its doors.

Here are some of the town’s worst assault cases from the Dalby courtroom this year:

Mum spat on and assaulted police in ‘appalling’ attack

HEAVILY intoxicated on gin and high on ice, a Bell mother-of-six went on a “tirade of abuse”, attacking police officers in the dead of night, topping off four months of spiralling after her children were removed from her care.

Stacey Mary Hill cried in Dalby Magistrates Court when police bodycam footage showed her spit on and scratch a police officer near the Warrego Highway as they made attempts to arrest her.

Delivery driver ‘coward punched’ by shirtless Dalby man

WHILE sitting in his car preparing for his next appointment, an unsuspecting delivery driver was knocked unconscious by a raging, shirtless man, Justin Andrew Peter Hoefler, who believed he had attacked his mother’s dog.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told Dalby Magistrates Court the victim, a HelloFresh delivery driver was travelling down Irvingdale road at 10.50am on March 23.

Father faces court after fight outside Dalby Big W

A DALBY man and a Magistrate got into a heated exchange in a Dalby courtroom on Tuesday morning after he tried to justify punching a man outside of Big W.

Brett Roland Burke shook his head and kept looking at his partner for support as police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court of the events that took place on May 1.

Dalby mum avoids jail for attacking cop and paramedic

A DALBY mother-of-seven couldn’t reach for the tissues quick enough as she sat in the dock, at the Dalby District Court.

On Thursday morning Crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer told the court that on September 28, 2019, Dalby police were called to a home after paramedics were unable to assess Donella Maree Cubby after she had fallen while intoxicated.

