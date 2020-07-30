Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DON’t DRINK AND DRIVE: Full list of Chinchilla drunk- and drug-drivers from July 2020. Picture: Glenn Hampson
DON’t DRINK AND DRIVE: Full list of Chinchilla drunk- and drug-drivers from July 2020. Picture: Glenn Hampson
News

REVEALED: Full list of Chinchilla drink/drug drivers

Peta McEachern
30th Jul 2020 4:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Chinchilla News and Queensland Police Service are joining forces to tackle the scourge of drink/drug driving.

We have devised a list of drink/drug drivers that have gone through the Chinchilla court system over the past month, July 2020.

This monthly list of shame will act as a deterrent - if you don’t want everyone to know you have put the lives of other motorists at severe risk through irresponsible behaviour, then simply don’t drink or drug drive.

Man charged with killing child faces court for drink driving

TANE Saul Desatge who was charged with killing a child, appeared in Chinchilla Magistrates Court via video link for a charge dating back to December 2019.

The court heard on Christmas Eve Desatge drove while under the influence of alcohol because he was out looking for ‘dumpers’ - picking up used and discarded cigarettes.

Full story here.

Pregnant mother charged with drink driving on Warrego Hwy

A PREGNANT mother a two was found to be driving while drinking a beer and over the limit, Chinchilla Magistrates Court has heard.

Danielle Marie Lanigan, 34, pleaded guilty to three charges on Thursday, July 23; drinking while driving, driving over the middle alcohol limit, and driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said after being pulled over on the highway, Chinchilla police issued a road side breath test which returned a positive reading of 0.135.

Full story here.

QGC worker knowingly drove drunk from camp after test

BLOWING into the breathalyser at her worker’s camp, QGC worker Isabel Stuart saw she was over the limit from drinking the night before but chose to get behind the wheel of her utility vehicle anyway.

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard Stuart was intercepted by police at 8.44am on her driveway, after they received a tip off about a suspected drink driver on February 22.

Full story here.

Father of three blows nearly three times over the limit

AN AFTERNOON on Great Northerns proved costly for a Miles father of three who relies on his licence to support his children aged six, eight, and nine.

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard on Thursday that Lindsay Allan Combarngo was pulled over by police on Thursday, June 4, in Miles.

Police prosecutor Jodie Tahana told the court Combarngo was pulled over at 7.55pm for a breath test which returned a reading over the middle alcohol limit of 0.144.

Full story here.

P-plater busted driving on cocktail of drugs

WHEN police pulled over a young man from Tara officers soon discovered the P-plater behind the wheel had taken a cocktail of drugs.

Police prosecutor Jodie Tahana said the incident occurred at 11.38am on February 6, when Tristen Jay William Northard was pulled over on in Tara

Full story here.

Dangerous driving on Warrego Hwy leads to loss of licence

WHEN police in a small southwest Queensland town saw Angus David Mawn driving recklessly along the Warrego Highway, they knew something wasn’t right.

Mawn appeared in the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 9, to face a charge of driving over the general driving limit.

Full story here.

Chinchilla man on P’s loses licence for drink driving

THE court heard Chinchilla police were patrolling in town when they noticed a car suddenly swerve - immediately raising their suspicions.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said police then pulled over the car which was being driven by Rohit Chhabra on Pilkington St.

Full story here.

International worker caught drink driving in Miles

IN THE 270 metres an international worker had to drive from a Miles pub to his girlfriend’s house he was caught drink driving by police, a Chinchilla court has heard.

William Cory Freeman pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit at Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 23.

Full story here.

Suspended driver busted drunk behind the wheel

LATE-night drinks at the Club Hotel proved costly for Christopher Ian Massey, 48, after police found him sitting behind the wheel of a car smelling strongly of alcohol.

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard the newly employed man was driving along Price St at 10.54pm when police noticed his car take a corner too fast onto Zeller St.

Full story here.

chinchilla court list chinchilla magistrates court drug and drink drivers queensland polise service

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia Post hits back at Maranoa MP’s costs claims

        premium_icon Australia Post hits back at Maranoa MP’s costs claims

        News DAVID Littleproud has slammed Australia Post for increasing postage prices in regional areas, but the posties have hit back at the Maranoa MP.

        REVEALED: How many people from hotspots tried to enter southwest

        premium_icon REVEALED: How many people from hotspots tried to enter...

        News POLICE reveal how many people were refused entry into Queensland by police manning...

        Tara Fire Station opens doors to locals for one night only

        premium_icon Tara Fire Station opens doors to locals for one night only

        News TARA Fire Station will be holding an open night tonight for residents to meet their...

        ‘They’re going to kill me’: Dad in standoff with police

        premium_icon ‘They’re going to kill me’: Dad in standoff with police

        Crime Bodycam footage shows a harrowing two hour stand off