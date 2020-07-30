REVEALED: Full list of Chinchilla drink/drug drivers

DON’t DRINK AND DRIVE: Full list of Chinchilla drunk- and drug-drivers from July 2020. Picture: Glenn Hampson

The Chinchilla News and Queensland Police Service are joining forces to tackle the scourge of drink/drug driving.

We have devised a list of drink/drug drivers that have gone through the Chinchilla court system over the past month, July 2020.

This monthly list of shame will act as a deterrent - if you don’t want everyone to know you have put the lives of other motorists at severe risk through irresponsible behaviour, then simply don’t drink or drug drive.

Man charged with killing child faces court for drink driving

TANE Saul Desatge who was charged with killing a child, appeared in Chinchilla Magistrates Court via video link for a charge dating back to December 2019.

The court heard on Christmas Eve Desatge drove while under the influence of alcohol because he was out looking for ‘dumpers’ - picking up used and discarded cigarettes.

Pregnant mother charged with drink driving on Warrego Hwy

A PREGNANT mother a two was found to be driving while drinking a beer and over the limit, Chinchilla Magistrates Court has heard.

Danielle Marie Lanigan, 34, pleaded guilty to three charges on Thursday, July 23; drinking while driving, driving over the middle alcohol limit, and driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said after being pulled over on the highway, Chinchilla police issued a road side breath test which returned a positive reading of 0.135.

QGC worker knowingly drove drunk from camp after test

BLOWING into the breathalyser at her worker’s camp, QGC worker Isabel Stuart saw she was over the limit from drinking the night before but chose to get behind the wheel of her utility vehicle anyway.

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard Stuart was intercepted by police at 8.44am on her driveway, after they received a tip off about a suspected drink driver on February 22.

Father of three blows nearly three times over the limit

AN AFTERNOON on Great Northerns proved costly for a Miles father of three who relies on his licence to support his children aged six, eight, and nine.

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard on Thursday that Lindsay Allan Combarngo was pulled over by police on Thursday, June 4, in Miles.

Police prosecutor Jodie Tahana told the court Combarngo was pulled over at 7.55pm for a breath test which returned a reading over the middle alcohol limit of 0.144.

P-plater busted driving on cocktail of drugs

WHEN police pulled over a young man from Tara officers soon discovered the P-plater behind the wheel had taken a cocktail of drugs.

Police prosecutor Jodie Tahana said the incident occurred at 11.38am on February 6, when Tristen Jay William Northard was pulled over on in Tara

Dangerous driving on Warrego Hwy leads to loss of licence



WHEN police in a small southwest Queensland town saw Angus David Mawn driving recklessly along the Warrego Highway, they knew something wasn’t right.

Mawn appeared in the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 9, to face a charge of driving over the general driving limit.



Chinchilla man on P’s loses licence for drink driving

THE court heard Chinchilla police were patrolling in town when they noticed a car suddenly swerve - immediately raising their suspicions.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said police then pulled over the car which was being driven by Rohit Chhabra on Pilkington St.

International worker caught drink driving in Miles

IN THE 270 metres an international worker had to drive from a Miles pub to his girlfriend’s house he was caught drink driving by police, a Chinchilla court has heard.

William Cory Freeman pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit at Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 23.

Suspended driver busted drunk behind the wheel

LATE-night drinks at the Club Hotel proved costly for Christopher Ian Massey, 48, after police found him sitting behind the wheel of a car smelling strongly of alcohol.

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard the newly employed man was driving along Price St at 10.54pm when police noticed his car take a corner too fast onto Zeller St.

