REVEALED: Former CCCI employee facing 65 offences

IN COURT: Gaye Kathleen Smith, was due to appear in Chinchilla Magistrates Court on 65 alleged offences after police launched an investigation into missing funds from the CCCI. Pic: Supplied.

Former employee of the Chinchilla Community Commerce & Industry Inc (CCCI), Gaye Kathleen Smith, was due to appear in Chinchilla Magistrates Court on 65 alleged offences after police launched an investigation into missing funds.

Ms Smith is alleged to have committed the following offences:

One charge of dishonestly obtaining property from another employee, at the value of over $30,000, but less than $100,000.

32 charges of stealing by clerks or servants.

31 charges of fraudulently falsifying or destroying records.

One charge of money laundering.

The court heard on Thursday, January 7, that the mother’s bail would be enlarged after she wasn’t able to attend the proceedings because she couldn’t find a babysitter during the school holiday period.

On Thursday morning a statement released by the CCCI, said the community can be reassured that the alleged dishonest conduct by Ms Smith had not compromised the organisations ability to support and promote local businesses.

“Our volunteers and employees work for and on behalf of our members and community,” the statement read.

“We hold funds on behalf of them and have processes and policy to ensure appropriate use of these funds.

“It is through these processes that this activity was identified.

We have already begun a thorough internal investigation to audit our processes and will adopt any lessons and implement further controls from this investigation.”

Ms Smith is due to appear in court on Thursday, February 4.