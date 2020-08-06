Menu
Western Downs Regional Council members for the term 2020-2024.
Council News

REVEALED: Every gift councillors received during election

Meg Gannon
6th Aug 2020 3:30 PM
Flights, alcohol, cash, and accommodation were just a few of the gifts registered by Western Downs councillors in the lead-up to the 2020 Local Government Elections in March.

Councillors are required to register all gifts over $500, or totalling more than $500 ahead of the election.

Here is the full list of gifts the councillors on the Western Downs Regional Council received, as detailed in the Register of Interests document:

Mayor Paul McVeigh:

Dalby & District Rugby Football Club Inc - In Kind and Cash (given)

Cocktails for a Cure - Cash (Given)

Arrow Energy - Attend Hospitality Box at Suncorp (Received)

Stanbroke Pastoral - Gift of meat (Received)

Arrow Energy - Attend Hospitality Box at Suncorp (Received)

Shell - Attend Swan Lake Ballet Performance

Heritage Bank (Empire Theatre) - 2 x to opening night performance of Kinky Boots at $56 per ticket

Queensland Resources Council - 2019 State of Sector Forum and Lunch

Ann Leahy MP - Parliament House Dinner

Deputy Mayor Andrew Smith:

Xstrata - Flights, Accommodation, Meals and Travel

Arrow Energy - EkkaNites Show at Royal Queensland Show

Councillor Peter Saxelby:

Chinchilla AMP Association - Bottle of Riversands Wine ($24) for judging the Chinchilla Showgirl Competition

Warra Race Club - NeroTime Canvas Series A5 Notebook (estimated $37) gift for judging for the Warra Race Club

Councillor Carolyn Tillman:

McInnes Wilson - Race Day Entry and Hospitality

Councillor Ian Rasmussen:

APPEA - Complimentary registration at 2019 APPEA Conference and Conference Dinner

Councillor Megan James:

Simon James (husband) - Donation for election campaign

Audrey Fleischfresser (mother) - Donation for election campaign

Councillor Kaye Maguire:

APLNG - 2016 Attend Qld Community Achievement Awards

APLNG - 2017 Attend Qld Community Achievement Awards

APLNG - 2018 Attend Qld Community Achievement Awards

McInnes Wilson - Hospitality Event - Dalby Picnic Races Finishing Post Marquee 2018

McInnes Wilson - Hospitality Event - Dalby Picnic Races Finishing Post Marquee 2019

Regional Development Australia - Hospitality Event: RDA and Toowoomba Chamber City Deals Lunch Event

APLNG - 2019 Attend QLD Community Achievements Awards

Channel 7 - Hospitality Event: Christmas Event and 2020 show reel

Councillor Kylie Bourne:

Nil

Councillor George Moore:

Nil

You can find full details on the Register of Interests HERE.

