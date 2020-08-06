REVEALED: Every gift councillors received during election
Flights, alcohol, cash, and accommodation were just a few of the gifts registered by Western Downs councillors in the lead-up to the 2020 Local Government Elections in March.
Councillors are required to register all gifts over $500, or totalling more than $500 ahead of the election.
Here is the full list of gifts the councillors on the Western Downs Regional Council received, as detailed in the Register of Interests document:
Mayor Paul McVeigh:
Dalby & District Rugby Football Club Inc - In Kind and Cash (given)
Cocktails for a Cure - Cash (Given)
Arrow Energy - Attend Hospitality Box at Suncorp (Received)
Stanbroke Pastoral - Gift of meat (Received)
Shell - Attend Swan Lake Ballet Performance
Heritage Bank (Empire Theatre) - 2 x to opening night performance of Kinky Boots at $56 per ticket
Queensland Resources Council - 2019 State of Sector Forum and Lunch
Ann Leahy MP - Parliament House Dinner
Deputy Mayor Andrew Smith:
Xstrata - Flights, Accommodation, Meals and Travel
Arrow Energy - EkkaNites Show at Royal Queensland Show
Councillor Peter Saxelby:
Chinchilla AMP Association - Bottle of Riversands Wine ($24) for judging the Chinchilla Showgirl Competition
Warra Race Club - NeroTime Canvas Series A5 Notebook (estimated $37) gift for judging for the Warra Race Club
Councillor Carolyn Tillman:
McInnes Wilson - Race Day Entry and Hospitality
Councillor Ian Rasmussen:
APPEA - Complimentary registration at 2019 APPEA Conference and Conference Dinner
Councillor Megan James:
Simon James (husband) - Donation for election campaign
Audrey Fleischfresser (mother) - Donation for election campaign
Councillor Kaye Maguire:
APLNG - 2016 Attend Qld Community Achievement Awards
APLNG - 2017 Attend Qld Community Achievement Awards
APLNG - 2018 Attend Qld Community Achievement Awards
McInnes Wilson - Hospitality Event - Dalby Picnic Races Finishing Post Marquee 2018
McInnes Wilson - Hospitality Event - Dalby Picnic Races Finishing Post Marquee 2019
Regional Development Australia - Hospitality Event: RDA and Toowoomba Chamber City Deals Lunch Event
APLNG - 2019 Attend QLD Community Achievements Awards
Channel 7 - Hospitality Event: Christmas Event and 2020 show reel
Councillor Kylie Bourne:
Nil
Councillor George Moore:
Nil
You can find full details on the Register of Interests HERE.