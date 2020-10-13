REVEALED: Every childcare in the Chinchilla district rated
THE Australian Children’s Education and Care Quality Authority reported that the number of government inspections at childcare centres dropped significantly in 2020, compared to 2019.
The independent authority said 184 inspections occured in Queensland between January and September 2020 - compared to 442 last year.
Childcare centres are assessed on seven criteria; physical environment, relationships with children, partnerships with families and communities and governance and leadership.
Here’s how childcare providers in the Chinchilla district faired:
Chinchilla
NCC early learners - working towards National Quality Standard
Busy Bees - working towards National Quality Standard
Christian College Kindergarten - working towards National Quality Standard
Community Kindergarten - exceeding National Quality Standard
St Joseph’s Outside School Hours Care - not rated
Miles
Murilla Long Day Care Centre - working towards National Quality Standard
Murilla Family Day Care - meeting National Quality Standard
Murilla Outside School Hours Care - meeting National Quality Standard
Murilla Kindergarten - meeting National Quality Standard
Tara
C&K Tara Childcare Centre - m eeting National Quality Standard