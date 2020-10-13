Menu
RATED: Here’s how childcare providers in the Chinchilla district faired. Pic: Supplied
News

REVEALED: Every childcare in the Chinchilla district rated

Peta McEachern
13th Oct 2020 4:58 PM
THE Australian Children’s Education and Care Quality Authority reported that the number of government inspections at childcare centres dropped significantly in 2020, compared to 2019.

The independent authority said 184 inspections occured in Queensland between January and September 2020 - compared to 442 last year.

Childcare centres are assessed on seven criteria; physical environment, relationships with children, partnerships with families and communities and governance and leadership.

Here’s how childcare providers in the Chinchilla district faired:

Chinchilla

NCC early learners - working towards National Quality Standard

Busy Bees - working towards National Quality Standard

Christian College Kindergarten - working towards National Quality Standard

Community Kindergarten - exceeding National Quality Standard

St Joseph’s Outside School Hours Care - not rated

Miles

Murilla Long Day Care Centre - working towards National Quality Standard

Murilla Family Day Care - meeting National Quality Standard

Murilla Outside School Hours Care - meeting National Quality Standard

Murilla Kindergarten - meeting National Quality Standard

Tara

C&K Tara Childcare Centre - m eeting National Quality Standard

