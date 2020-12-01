REVEALED: Dalby’s best young worker under 25 for 2020

WINNER ANNOUNCED: Nelson Family Meats' apprentice butcher Mitch Tucker has won the best young worker under 25 in Dalby for 2020. Picture: Sam Turner

WINNER ANNOUNCED: Nelson Family Meats' apprentice butcher Mitch Tucker has won the best young worker under 25 in Dalby for 2020. Picture: Sam Turner

AFTER hundreds of votes were cast in Dalby’s Best Young Worker Under 25 poll, we can finally reveal who was the hard earned winner for 2020.

Nelson Family Meats apprentice butcher Mitch Tucker has won the lion’s share of votes after polling finished earlier today, December 1.

The young Jandowae man is currently celebrating his win away from work after he sustained an injury to his arm over the weekend.

“I’m actually off work at the moment, with the doctor saying it might take six to eight weeks for my arm to be 100 per cent,” he said.

“I’ll probably just see how it’s going after this week, and man up and go to work.

“That being said, you need both arms to work, one’s just not going to cut it.”

Mitch’s rise through the ranks at the local butcher shop has been swift due to his tireless efforts over the years from year eight, to his apprenticeship in 2017.

“I love it there, I really do it enjoy it, and I enjoy getting up to go to work,” he said.

“I’m a bit bored at the moment though with this arm, but I really couldn’t see myself working anywhere else.”

Owner Clint Nelson said Mitch is a very likeable young man, with a dry, quick witted sense of humour, who deserves the title of Dalby’s best young worker under 25.

“He’s just an easygoing country kid, with the butcher’s banter,” he said.

“He’s mature, cruisy, and capable.”

An example of Mitch’s can do attitude was seen during the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year according to Mr Nelson, where they split into two teams to manage the shop.

“Mitch would start at 3am and finish at midday and I’d go from midday to leave, so we had different rosters managing the shop,” he said.

“He took that all in his stride, and I don’t think you see many boys his age being able to help with your business like that.

“We’re bloody lucky to have him.”

