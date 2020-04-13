Revealed: COVID-19 recovery rates for each region

New data revealing where the latest coronavirus outbreaks have been and the rate of recovery for every region in Queensland has been released as just 41 new coronavirus cases have been recorded over the Easter long weekend.

A total of 987 cases have been recorded in Queensland since the pandemic began with five deaths and 372 patients who have recovered from the virus.

More than half of all recorded cases on the Sunshine Coast and Cairns have already recovered with 60 of 87 sufferers on the Sunshine Coast back to good health (68 per cent of cases) and 21 of 32 in Cairns (65 per cent).

Among those counted in the Sunshine Coast's recovery rate was a Sunshine Coast couple who survived the virus after being trapped on the Diamond Princess, sister ship of the ill-fated Ruby Princess.

The Sunshine Coast continues to flatten its curve, recording only one new case over Easter while Cairns had none.

Brisbane's north remains the state's largest hotspot, recording the most amount of new cases through the holiday period, with an increase in 11 Friday to Sunday, taking the total to 302.

Of those, 24 per cent (or 75 patients) have recovered.

Brisbane's south had four new cases over Easter taking the total to 233 with 36 per cent (or a total of 85) now rid of the deadly disease.

Transmissions on the Gold Coast - previously a hotspot with sufferers including Hollywood star Tom Hanks - have stalled with no new cases reported since Friday and 40 per cent of its total 181 cases now recovered.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in QLD

It was an encouraging result after Mayor Tom Tate's controversial decision to close all of the glitter strips beaches early last week.

Central Queensland saw a large spike with six new cases recorded since Thursday - taking it from a tiny three cases to nine in a matter of days. These new cases include a recent infection of a Rockhampton-based miner on Friday night.

Mackay saw one new case over three days with 38 per cent of its confirmed 14 cases already back in good health.

Central West, North West, South West and Torres/Cape regions all remain on zero cases.

RECOVERY RATES BY REGION:

- BRISBANE NORTH: 24 per cent

- BRISBANE SOUTH: 36 per cent

- GOLD COAST: 40 per cent

- SUNSHINE COAST: 68 per cent

- DARLING DOWNS: 45 per cent

- WEST MORETON: 37 per cent

- CAIRNS: 65 per cent

- WIDE BAY: 17 per cent

- TOWNSVILLE: 47 per cent

- CENTRAL QUEENSLAND: 12 per cent

- MACKAY: 38 per cent

- CENTRAL WEST: No cases

- NORTH WEST: No cases

- SOUTH WEST: No cases

- TORRES AND CAPE: No cases

Originally published as Revealed: COVID-19 recovery rates for each region