Council's stance on surf sex assault claims

Council has issued a response on whether it will review its lease arrangement with a Gold Coast surf club following a police investigation of an alleged rape.

Council has issued a response on whether it will review its lease arrangement with a Gold Coast surf club following a police investigation of an alleged rape.

THE council is remaining silent on whether it will review its lease arrangement with a Gold Coast surf club following a police investigation of an alleged rape.

A young lifesaver has been accused of raping a 21-year-old woman at a Coast clubhouse on September 13 last year.

The star athlete has been charged with one count of rape and is due to appear at the Southport Magistrates Court on March 3.

The red and yellow swimming flags with a Gold Coast skyline as backdrop. Picture: Brendan Radke.

He has been stood down from competition and patrols once the police investigation was concluded and a decision made to lay charges. He shares dual membership at two surf clubs.

The Bulletin understands Surf Life Saving Queensland will not conduct its internal review until the police investigation is completed.

The newspaper is restricted from identifying the man and cannot reveal the club for legal reasons.

Given the club leases its clubhouse from the Gold Coast City Council, the Bulletin asked the council whether it had begun a review of the tenancy agreement.

The council was asked if its officers had begun discussions with the surf lifesaving club or the State's governing surf lifesaving body as the tenant at the council-owned facility, and was it satisfied the tenant, in this case surf lifesaving, is being compliant with the requirements of the lease.

Beaches closed on the Gold Coast. Photo: Scott Powick NEWSCORP.

The council was also asked whether it was concerned because serious allegations have been made about behaviour on council premises.

A city spokesperson in a statement said:"This is a matter for police."

Previous reporting by the Bulletin has highlighted "behaviour issues" at other clubs on the Coast and the Sunshine Coast after whistleblowers reached out to share experiences.

In early 2019, a complaint file put together by a whistleblower contained explosive allegations about behaviour.

A month later the movement faced a sex-tape scandal after the sharing of video featuring a teenage girl and older boy, both lifesaving club members.

In a separate incident on the Sunshine Coast, female beach stars had caused a wave of complaints after footage of them in locker-room showers was posted on social media.

There is no suggestion the allegations against the man are linked to these incidents.

Originally published as Revealed: Council's stance on surf sex assault claims