REVEALED: Council’s pandemic recovery projects up for tender

TENDERS AVAILABLE: The Chinchilla Weir project is one of five tenders now available from council’s multimillion dollar budget. Picture: File

SIX tenders have now become available for projects that are included in the Western Downs Regional Council's multimillion-dollar budget following the coronavirus pandemic.

After adopting their budget in July, the council has pledged to deliver $50 million to generate jobs and kickstart the economy, with investment stretching right across the region.

It's budget includes a huge investment in 11 major projects to stimulate the economy, along with the Accelerated Major Projects Program, and Accelerated Infrastructure Program to create hundreds of jobs.

The landscaping and building projects now available for tender at the Tara Lagoon ($1.92 million), Chinchilla Weir ($843,286), Lake Broadwater ($921,176), Caliguel Lagoon ($514,086), Waterloo Plains ($385,000) and boardwalk construction at the Tara Lagoon.

All of these projects are co-funded by the council.

According to council documents, new camping areas, day-use facilities, boat parking and bbq facilities and shelters will be built at the Chinchilla Weir, and Caliguel Lagoon.

Wayfinding and entrance signage will be simultaneously installed as well, along with several road spaces being resurfaced, and vehicle barriers to protect foliage.

The masterplan for the Tara Lagoon boardwalk and landscape project includes designs for a 150m long over water boardwalk, designed to complete the footpath that circumnavigates the 1.2km waterway.

The Lake Broadwater and Waterloo Plains landscaping project master plans can be found in more detail here.

Mayor Paul McVeigh said on July 22 that preparing this year's budget presented the council's greatest challenge yet, but were determined to deliver stimulus that would have immediate, direct, and long-lasting outcomes for families.

"This year has presented challenges like no one has ever seen before, and as a council we are doing all we can to ensure our region bounces back from this crisis and moves forward with a strong future ahead," he said.

Council spokeswoman for Recreational Spaces and Cemeteries Councillor Carolyn Tillman said she was pleased to see so many parks and open spaces projects in the works.

"Major highlights this year include a $1.2 million spend on the development of the Thomas Jack Park Major Project, over $1.9 million assigned to the Tara Lagoon Parklands Major Project, and just over $2.5 million committed to the Miles CBD Streetscape Major Project," she said.

Tenders must be received by 4pm November 16 to be deemed valid.

You can find all the tenders available here.