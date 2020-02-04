REVEALED: Chinchilla’s worst Tinder profiles

CHINCHILLA’S MOST SHOCKING TINDER PROFILES: are you one of them?

Ah Tinder, a scary and insightful mirror of society, showcasing an interesting dynamic of human attraction and courtship in the digital age.

The vaguely anonymous platform allows people to present themselves to the world through a tiny text box and images… but not everybody puts their best foot (and other appendages) forward. And boy are some of Chinchilla’s ‘dating profile’s’ questionable.



Take a squiz at how some of Chinchilla’s locals decide to present themselves to potential partners:

Okay, I have questions. A ‘fun’ fact you say? Is that because you actually ended up patting the fluff ball? Scrotum torn and blood streaming down your three legs? Because if so colour me impressed. If not, I’m not entirely sure what about nicking your rollie-pollies constitutes as ‘fun’. Unless you’re into that kind of thing of course… which totally explains why you would use that as a bio on a ‘dating’ app in the first place - I’m onto you Kieran!

DISCLAIMER: No ballsacks were harmed in the making of this story*

Haha, violence against women is hilarious, am I right?

DATING TIP: Do not compare yourself to a callous, egotistical, and privileged white boy whose first reaction when a woman he was intimate with fell to her death from his balcony was to pussy out and call his layer and daddy before hitting up a kebab shop.

That’s a no from me, Chris.

You know it’s pee right Tonie? Straight up urine. And you want it in your mouth, up your nose, and in your eye balls? I just want to make sure you’ve though this one through mate. But if you have and it’s still a dream of yours, don’t let me hold you back from achieving what is important to you in life. My only suggestion would be hydration, hydration, hydration. And showers. No, not golden showers! But only five minutes, we’re still in a drought man, be smart about it.

Oh dear god. You know how consent works, right Daniel? “I want to get you wasted” is not the best bio to express who you are to the opposite sex – and making it into a competition grates my eggplant more so.

Christ on a dumpster, here we go again. You shouldn’t be getting girls ‘drunk enough’ for anything Jake.

Serious question, do these lines actually work on anyone?

What is it with millennials and butts? Since when was ‘nibbling’ butts the objective of a good night? I sure hope you’re buying your lucky lass dinner before getting down to a good nibble. Perhaps stay away from dairy. And Mexican food. And Indian food. Or maybe all food. Or not, you seem to be the booty expert, I dunno what you’re into man, god speed.

OH - handy date night tip, bring along a travel sized Listerine bottle. No need to thank me Ben, enjoy the minty freshness.

Again with the butts! It’s an epidemic I’m telling yah. Millennials are going to be in diapers by the age of 30 - I’m calling it now.

…On every piece of furniture you say? Can’t say that’s the smartest idea, like my bookshelf can’t hold my weight let alone yours... and it’s really high.

I’m sorry but I’m not sure if you’re worth a serious injury, I’m too old for such acrobatic shenanigans Leon. For that reason, and that reason only, I swiped left - there’s nothing else untoward about your bio. Promise.

I kid you not, this is a very popular bio line on Tinder, and I’ve cracked the code. ‘Here for a good time not a long time’ is something men are FAMOUS for, so it’s no surprise lads are being upfront about tapping out early. It’s good to start out with realistic expectations when it comes to online dating after all.

Scream? I think you’re showing your age a bit there lad - if you’re making the ladies scream you’re doing something wrong. Very wrong.

Don’t even get me started on the fact you’re comparing women to an object – but let’s play along – I can assure you (the stats are out) it’s a lot harder to please a woman than to drive a car. Good luck and drive safe young grasshopper.

There is nothing quite as appealing as men attributing numeral figures to women. Because remember ladies our worth is easily calculated on a scale of one to ten based on societal standards of what beauty looks like. And porn. RIP personality, hello baseless gratification.

There is A LOT to unpack here. So I won’t.

Dave wants you to know that ain’t his kid. That’s all he has to offer, untapped semen, ready for human growth – a one of a kind, unique, little Davo to call your own. I could be getting ahead of myself, maybe he’s just tired of being called daddy which is completely understandable – like it’s a bit gross. Bit.

CRAP! God’s plan was for me to be stripper, and I’ve failed him. I’d consider it to make this big guy happy but there’s WAY too much exercise and skill involved. *Tips hat to strippers and their wealth*

Why not? I’m glad you asked. Because of your nose for one, it doesn’t sound like the most comfortable place to sit. If I had the choice I’d go with a beanbag personally. You should get one, it’s life changing and doesn’t lead to suffocation and an awkward conversation with emergency services. You’re not a chair mate. But thank you for the offer kind sir and lover of dogs.

This is just darn right alarming. Knock you around? I can’t even. PLEASE tell me ‘knock you around’ is a euphemism cool kids are using these days for sex.

Virginity is an overrated construct Jacob, you don’t want that.

Might I make an observation Benny-boy? Perhaps the reason you’re always rolling your ankle IS because of the joint rolling.

I don’t know about you ladies and gentlemen, but I’m always impressed by a man who knows how to count, but less about that and more about the firefighting.

The country is literally ablaze, every man and his dog has the fireys backs right now… and this is how you plug yourself?! C’mon man.