REVEALED: Chinchilla’s top mechanic

TOP MECHANIC: From a pool of seven entries, here’s who you voted as the Chinchilla’s best mechanic. Pic: Supplied

WHEN Chinchilla residents are chasing a trustworthy and skilled mechanic, they call JKO Mechanical business owner Jarred Osburn, 27, to get the job done.

The humble business owner said he was surprised to learn he won Chinchilla’s top mechanic, especially considering he has only been up and running for just over a year.

Mr Osburn said he does his best to keep customers happy and always goes the extra mile to ensure a job is done to a high standard.

“I’m easy to talk to and laid-back, and I think (I won) because I explain things a bit better and look after people,” he said.

“I try to keep the business pretty people orientated, it’s not just show up and dump your car and get it serviced or repaired and then take it - everyone comes in and talks to me and I talk back.

“I think it’s in the little things I do too, after a service I wash the cars and give them a good scrub, a lot of people seem to notice the little things you do,” he said.

Growing up Mr Osburn was always fascinated with cars and trucks so being able to chat with customers about their vehicles is the best part of being a mechanic.

“I like that I get to interact with people, when I was working for dealerships I wasn’t really talking to people directly so I couldn’t really understand what they were coming across,” he said.

Working in the industry for a decade Mr Osburn has come full circle – starting his trade in Chinchilla then travelling interstate before returning home to start up his own business.

“I did my apprenticeship with Southern Cross Ford in Chinchilla before they shut down, from there I went to the Northern Territory and worked for Katherine Toyota,” he said.

“Then I went from Toyota to mob called Katherine Diesel Repairs and I got a pretty broad horizon of other work.

“From there I moved back to Dalby where I worked for Black Truck Sales for a little while, then I decided to start up my own business.

“It was a little bit different and definitely an eye opener but I wouldn’t look back now… it’s good being your own boss.”

Mr Osburn said he wanted to thank community members who took the time to vote for his business.