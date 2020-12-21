REVEALED: Chinchilla’s most shocking crimes during 2020

FROM the heart-breaking discovery of a child’s remains, to a man who preyed on his stepchild while her mother was away - here’s a list of the most shocking crimes in Chinchilla during 2020:

Missing toddlers remains uncovered at Chinchilla Weir

A dark cloud blanketed Chinchilla, as detectives began excavating the backyard of a home in search of a little girl no one knew was missing.

It was a sickly hot Wednesday morning on December 3, 2019, when police lined Burbank St, before they taped off a home, and used a cadaver dog to search for the body of missing toddler, Kaydence Hazel Mills.

After being missing for almost three years, it was three months later that the forever two-year-old’s fragile body was discovered in a shallow grave, discarded in a black garbage bag at the Chinchilla Weir on March 2, 2020.

The toddler who would have turned five this year, was properly laid to rest in Tully, on September 4, two hours from where she was born at Cairns Hospital into a broken family, and broken system.

Chinchilla born and raised man who preyed on stepchild sentenced

Entrusted with looking after his stepdaughter while his partner tended to a dying relative, a Chinchilla born-and-raised man instead preyed upon the young girl by setting up security cameras to watch her undress, a court has heard.

The man - who cannot be named for legal reasons - appeared in Toowoomba District Court on July 30 to face two counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 as a guardian and one count of attempting to pervert justice.

The court heard the man sat the child on his bed and talked about masturbation and presented her a sex toy, and had set of cameras to watch her undress.

The child’s stepfather pleaded guilty to all charges.

The Chinchilla local was sentenced to a suspended term of imprisonment for 12 months, and placed on probation for two years, which included a psychiatric condition.

Miles man who attacked his pregnant partner in court again

Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard a man grabbed his ex-partner and the mother of his children by the throat, because she ran into an old friend while grocery shopping.

On Thursday, December 3, the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two charges of contravening a domestic violence order, as an aggravated offence.

Senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court the man had served three months imprisonment in 2017 for contravening a DV order, when he drunkenly attacked his ex while she was pregnant.

The Miles man was sentenced to four months imprisonment, wholly suspended for 15 months, for the first offence.

For the second charge the dad was placed on 15 months of probation, with the special condition that he must undergo counselling and rehabilitation for alcohol and domestic violence.

Convictions were recorded.

Chinchilla mum attacked and hospitalised 75-year-old woman

An elderly woman was shopping in a store before she was attacked and hospitalised by Chinchilla woman Karah Jo-Hanne Harris.

Mother-of-six, Harris, 39, faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court on July 23for assaulting a 75-year-old woman and sending her to hospital.

Harris pleaded guilty to serious assault of a person over 60, and failure to appear with an undertaking.

Harris was convicted and fined $300 for failing to appear, and sentenced to a suspended prison sentence of three months – placing the mother of six on good behaviour for three months.

Drug dealing nanna caught drug driving assaults police

A Chinchilla grandmother faced a huge rap sheet at court, racking up more than 13 charges which included drug dealing, assaulting police with a water hose, driving on meth, and brawling in the courtroom.

Katrina Mona-Margaret Gibson, 44, faced Chinchillas Magistrate court on Thursday, March 19, for 14 charges which included driving high on meth, stealing, assaulting police officers, drug supply and more.

The grandmother pleaded guilty to the charges and a conviction was recorded for all 14 offences.

Meth addicted mum steals man’s identity in crime spree

A young Chinchilla mother spent her 25th birthday in jail after she stole a man’s identity to commit fraud while on a drug-fuelled crime spree across the Western Downs.

Hayley Jane Lovett appeared by video link from Brisbane Women’s Correctional Centre distraught and visibly shaken at the prospect of facing more time behind bars.

Lovell pleaded guilty to all charges, with Magistrate Mossop giving three separate punishments for the bulk of offences.

Convictions were recorded.

Pregnant mother charged with drink driving on Warrego Hwy

A pregnant mother a two was found to be driving while drinking a beer and over the limit, Chinchilla Magistrates Court has heard.

Danielle Marie Lanigan, 34, pleaded guilty to three charges on Thursday, July 23; drinking while driving, driving over the middle alcohol limit, and driving without a licence.

A conviction was recorded.

