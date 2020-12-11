REVEALED: Chinchilla’s best young worker under 25 for 2020

AFTER hundreds of votes were cast in Chinchilla’s Best Young Worker Under 25 poll, we can finally reveal who was the hard earned winner for 2020.

Western Downs Regional Council community activation officer Mitchell Pogan won the lion’s share of votes after polling finished earlier this month.

Growing up in Miles, the 19-year-old said he’s always had a passion for people and loves being able to work in depth within various aspects of the community to plan events for the region.

“It’s a role that’s fit for me, I’ve always been a community orientated person, and it’s exciting, everyday there’s something different,” he said.

After graduating from Miles State High School 2019, Mitch completed a business certificate with council as a trainee, before nabbing his new role as the Community Activation Officer in July.

“It wasn’t planned, I saw an opportunity with the council and have always heard great things, so I applied” he said.

Western Downs Regional Council chief executive officer, Ross Musgrove said the council is incredibly proud to hear one of their own had been voted as Chinchilla’s top young worker.

“I congratulate Mitch on his incredible work in the Chinchilla community,” Mr Musgrove said.

“Only last month Mitch was also recognised as part of Council’s ‘We Are WDRC Awards’, taking out the Bright Star Award, which acknowledges the hard work and dedication of our staff in our early career development program.

“Each year Council invests in various trainee, apprentice and bursary programs, offering a range of dynamic and engaging career pathways and it is always rewarding to see our young trainees grow into fantastic local leaders who are dedicated to delivering for their community.”