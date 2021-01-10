Menu
STATISTICS: New data has revealed the number of animal cruelty cases in each Western Downs town during 2020. Pic: Isabella Lettini
News

REVEALED: Animal cruelty cases across Western Downs towns

Peta McEachern
10th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
Data from the RSPCA has revealed complaints of cruelty in the Western Downs region have fallen since 2019, although Dalby is still recording a concerning number of incidents.

Dalby recorded 57 complaints last year, although in total across Western Downs, 126 complaints were made to the RSPCA – down from 168 in 2019.

Across Queensland, RSPCA inspectors investigated 17,146 complaints of animal cruelty and neglect, and ambulance officers attended 29,072 rescues.

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said, “it’s still been incredibly busy, but number of jobs has decreased slightly from last year which I guess is a glimmer of hope.”

“Last year inspectors investigated 18,681 complaints and ambulance officers received 29,865 call-outs,” he said.

Here’s the number of complaints made during 2020 for each town:

Dalby 57

Chinchilla 20

Tara 14

Miles 13

Condamine 10

Jandowae 7

Kogan 6

Dulacca 2

Bell 1

The Gums 1

Here’s the number of complaints made during 2019 for each town:

Dalby 72

Chinchilla 42

Tara 28

Miles 13

Jandowae 5

Meandarra 2

Bell 1

Condamine 1

Moonie 1

Dulacca 1

Kogan 1

MacAlister 1

