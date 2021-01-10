REVEALED: Animal cruelty cases across Western Downs towns
Data from the RSPCA has revealed complaints of cruelty in the Western Downs region have fallen since 2019, although Dalby is still recording a concerning number of incidents.
Dalby recorded 57 complaints last year, although in total across Western Downs, 126 complaints were made to the RSPCA – down from 168 in 2019.
Across Queensland, RSPCA inspectors investigated 17,146 complaints of animal cruelty and neglect, and ambulance officers attended 29,072 rescues.
RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said, “it’s still been incredibly busy, but number of jobs has decreased slightly from last year which I guess is a glimmer of hope.”
“Last year inspectors investigated 18,681 complaints and ambulance officers received 29,865 call-outs,” he said.
Here’s the number of complaints made during 2020 for each town:
Dalby 57
Chinchilla 20
Tara 14
Miles 13
Condamine 10
Jandowae 7
Kogan 6
Dulacca 2
Bell 1
The Gums 1
Here’s the number of complaints made during 2019 for each town:
Dalby 72
Chinchilla 42
Tara 28
Miles 13
Jandowae 5
Meandarra 2
Bell 1
Condamine 1
Moonie 1
Dulacca 1
Kogan 1
MacAlister 1