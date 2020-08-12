Menu
SLOW DOWN: In one sitting, Chinchilla police caught 14 drivers speeding through a school zone. Pic: Supplied
REVEALED: 170 Chinchilla motorists fined in one month

Peta McEachern
12th Aug 2020 11:24 AM
DESPITE being almost halfway through Rural Road Safety Month, August 2020, drivers in Chinchilla and surrounding towns continue to drive recklessly through streets and most concerningly, school zones.

A Chinchilla Police spokesman said in one sitting police caught 14 drivers speeding through a school zone in Kogan on Friday, August 7.

“Police conducted a static speed detection site in the Kogan School Zone (and) 14 drivers were detected exceeding the 40km/h speed limit for the School Zone,” he said.

“A 25-year-old male from Stanmore was detected travelling at 35 km/h over the posted speed limit.

“A 27-year-old male from Dalby was detected travelling at 23 km/h through the school zone.

The spokesman said two B-Triple cattle trucks also sped through the school zone, exceeding the speed limit in excess of 20 km/h.

“All drivers were issued with infringement notices for the offences.”

More than 170 traffic infringement notices were issued in the Chinchilla district last month, and the Chinchilla spokesman said it was of great concern that August was shaping up to be the same.

“(We) remind road users that your licence is a privilege and not a right, and every K over is a killer – slow down, because the life you save may just be your own,” he said.

Statistics show rural roads are more dangerous that those is the city, with rural road crashes making up more than 65% of the Australian road toll.

As a community-based awareness initiative, Rural Road Safety Month calls for everyday road users take regional road safety seriously, and make sure they are:

  • Always be fit to drive
  • Scan the road ahead
  • Know their limits and plan their trip
  • Stay sharp and take regular breaks
  • Not drive through flooded waters
  • Be alert for wildlife and livestock
  • Drive to suit the conditions
