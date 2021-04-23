REVAMP REVEALED: Miles CBD to undergo transformation

NEW PLANS: The Miles CBD will be completely revitalised as part of a major project to enhance the liveability of the town and encourage tourism. Picture: WDRC

The Miles CBD will undergo a glorious multi-million dollar transformation to entice and lure tourists into the quaint Western Downs village.

Western Downs Regional Council has received funding under the federal government’s Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program to deliver the project as part of a 50/50 partnership, which will transform the Miles CBD into a vibrant regional centre.

The project is approximately $6.4 million, with council and the federal government contributing around $3.2 million each.

Mayor Paul McVeigh said the project signified an exciting moment in history and will demonstrate the region’s fantastic liveability.

Artist impressions of the Miles CBD streetscape revitalisation. Picture: WDRC

“This is a really special project for the Miles community which is about enhancing the streetscape to activate the town centre and drive economic growth,” Cr McVeigh said.

“Our region is growing, and council is focused on enhancing our fantastic local towns to ensure they continue to be desirable places to live, as well as increasing tourist numbers to our region.”

“The upgrade was one of several projects fast-tracked to be ‘shovel ready’ as part of council’s massive COVID-19 Recovery Package.”

Design consultants VEE Design, Fourfold Studio and HIG have been working closely with the community in the last several months to help plan a detailed design for the project.

Cr McVeigh said celebrating Miles’s unique history played a significant part in the revitalisation, with the community instrumental in helping with the streetscape’s elements.

“As part of the design development process, locals were encouraged to share their own stories about the Miles area, which inspired various elements including way finding, digital storytelling, public artwork or material choices,” he said.

“We also worked closely with the community as part of a series of workshops and have developed a community action plan to support the community to activate the streetscape once works are complete.

“It’s fantastic – the towns rich history will stand pride of place as part of the streetscape upgrade, which features a range of improvements including establishing a village feel, improving accessibility for RVs, installing fresh lighting to activate the space at night, and creating gateway arbours and outdoor dining opportunities.

“The upgrade will also focus on enhancing Anzac Park and installing various public art and storytelling elements throughout the town strip including a wall of greats to honour well known historical identities in the area.”

Maranoa MP David Littleproud said he was pleased to see the Western Downs Regional Council using the federal government’s Local Road and Community Infrastructure Program to undertake meaningful projects that will strengthen the region.



The project is now being readied for tender, with construction expected to commence in coming months.