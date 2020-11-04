National retail trading figures have slipped backwards, but food and essential goods consumption still remains well above 2019 levels.

The latest figures issued by the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows retail turnover for the month of September fell 1.1 per cent compared to August, largely off the back of fewer sales in household goods and food retailing.

Despite the slide in turnover, trading for the first month of spring was 5.6 per cent higher than levels recorded in September 2019.

"Falls in the September month were led by household goods retailing (-3.6 per cent), and food retailing (-1.5 per cent)," ABS director of surveys, Ben James said.

"However both industries continue to trade at elevated levels compared to September 2019."

Cafe, restaurants and takeaway services rose 3.5 per cent, while department store retailing rose 1 per cent compared to the prior month.

Mr James said retail sales for the September quarter rose 6.5 per cent, the largest quarterly rise ever recorded.

"The quarterly rise was driven by a recovery in industries that saw sharp falls in the June quarter 2020, as well as continued strength in industries such as food retailing, other retailing and household goods," he said.

Originally published as Retail slips but still beating 2019