Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Restrictions ease again: Dancing is back

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
10th Dec 2020 8:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Queenslanders, dancing is back.

The State's Chief Health Officer, Dr Jeannette Young, announced this morning that, from Monday, the state can dance inside, with up to one person per 2sq m allowed on the dance floor.

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall
Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall

Her announcement comes as three new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Queensland overnight. All were detected in hotel quarantine. There has been no community transmission now for 86 days.

 

 

 

 

The easing of restrictions is not only for nightclubs, but seniors will also be allowed back into leagues clubs.

Dr Young, however, reminded Queenslanders of the ongoing risk in hotel quarantine.

She urged everyone to get tested if they have any symptoms and to stay home until they received the result.

Dr Young said authorities had to remove the ability to provide fresh air breaks in hotel quarantine because of the escalating risk.

 

 

Originally published as Restrictions ease again: Dancing is back

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 queensland restrictions

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SUCCESS: Traditional Owners smash traineeship goals

        Premium Content SUCCESS: Traditional Owners smash traineeship goals

        News A GROUP of trainees have been successful in gaining apprenticeships, and are set the celebrate their achievements in Chinchilla at their graduation.

        Experimental youth program to tackle Chinchilla’s crime problem

        Premium Content Experimental youth program to tackle Chinchilla’s crime...

        News GROWING fears that residents could turn to vigilantism is what led to a new...

        REVEALED: New development to go in at Mary’s pub site in Dalby

        Premium Content REVEALED: New development to go in at Mary’s pub site in...

        Council News EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the plans and concept designs for the new development to go where...

        Hanson announces bill to shake up oil and gas industry

        Premium Content Hanson announces bill to shake up oil and gas industry

        News LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Pauline Hanson said Australia has the weakest oil and gas...