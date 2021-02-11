Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sydney’s Anzac Day parade will go ahead this year but will be restricted to 500 veterans.
Sydney’s Anzac Day parade will go ahead this year but will be restricted to 500 veterans.
News

‘Restricted’ Anzac march to go ahead in Sydney

by Lachlan Leeming
11th Feb 2021 7:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Sydney's Anzac Day parade will go ahead in April, but it will be restricted to 500 veterans marching while the public will be encouraged to stay at home or pay their respects at local services.

NSW continues to forge ahead with plans for statewide events after RSL Victoria cancelled its major Melbourne march two months in advance.

RSL NSW confirmed on Thursday Sydney's Anzac Day CBD march would be an invite-only event in a bid to ensure the health and safety of veterans, particularly from World War II.

The charity will conduct a ballot for veterans to march, with places allocated across each service branch and conflict from WWII to current operations.

 

This year’s Anzac march will be limited to 500 Diggers. Picture: Dylan Robinson
This year’s Anzac march will be limited to 500 Diggers. Picture: Dylan Robinson

 

Members of the public will be encouraged to watch from home. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Members of the public will be encouraged to watch from home. Picture: Dylan Robinson

RSL NSW State Secretary Jeff O'Brien said the outcome was "a great result", on the same day RSL Victoria chief executive Jamie Twidale announced Melbourne's CBD march would be called off after three new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the state, taking the total to 11.

"With COVID the way it is and the restrictions and the difficulty of organising such a large public event, we just didn't feel it was in the public's best interest," Mr Twidale told radio station 3AW.

A modified route for Sydney's CBD march - which usually draws between 12,000 to 15,000 participants - is expected due to this year's smaller numbers, although exact plans are yet to be finalised.

Instead of attending the march, the RSL encourage citizens to attend local services or reflect from home as they did last year with the popularly embraced Light Up The Dawn initiative.

 

Diggers march down Elizabeth Street in 2019. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Diggers march down Elizabeth Street in 2019. Picture: Dylan Robinson

 

Issy Haebich, 9, watches the march make its way along Elizabeth Street in 2019. Picture: Liam Driver.
Issy Haebich, 9, watches the march make its way along Elizabeth Street in 2019. Picture: Liam Driver.

Further adding to NSW organisers' positivity is the successful commemoration of Remembrance Day in November, which went ahead with scaled-down events implementing restricted numbers and social-distancing.

RSL branches across Australia cancelled Anzac Day commemorations in 2020, with special services with restricted numbers broadcast across the country.

Acting Minister for Veterans Geoff Lee said the moves would be updated if health advice necessitated it, but said events would still give the public a chance to show their respect.

"This respect for veterans and their families has never faltered, even at the height of a pandemic. We know NSW communities will continue to show their admiration in 2021," he said.

Mr Lee confirmed the 2021 events would follow current health guidelines set out by the NSW Government, meaning within Greater Sydney up to 500 people can attend an event if seated. Up to 2000 can attend if they are assigned a specific seat.

Outside Greater Sydney, those numbers are 3,000 and 5,000 respectively.

 

Originally published as 'Restricted' Anzac march to go ahead in Sydney

anzac day coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How tightened youth crime laws will change the Western Downs

        Premium Content How tightened youth crime laws will change the Western Downs

        Crime The introduction of tougher youth justice laws to combat repeat offenders has been encouraged in the region following the tragic deaths of four Queensland people in...

        Former Darling Downs business leader in court over child porn

        Premium Content Former Darling Downs business leader in court over child...

        Crime A retired agribusiness bank manager’s ‘dedication’ to collecting child abuse...

        Sorry statistic as young offenders skip meeting victims

        Premium Content Sorry statistic as young offenders skip meeting victims

        Crime One third of restorative justice conferences have not gone ahead

        Court overturns Maranoa Council’s refusal of CSG waste facility

        Premium Content Court overturns Maranoa Council’s refusal of CSG waste...

        News A controversial waste facility in the Maranoa is one step closer to proceeding...