Restaurant’s free meals to jobless Mackay residents

Raj Sharma, owner of Roshni Indian Mackay, is giving away free meals to people who have lost their jobs due to coronavirus.

AT a time when businesses are going into hibernation, workers have lost their jobs and the economy is flailing, one Mackay restaurant has done the incredible.

Raj Sharma, owner of Roshni Indian Restaurant, is giving away a free meal to anyone who has lost their job due to coronavirus.

The incredible act of generosity is "the least he could do" to help those struggling.

"We are so fortunate to still be trading, any income is better than no income," he said.

"Some people lost their jobs overnight, they couldn't have planned for it, and to give them a warm meal when they need it most is the least I can do."

Mr Sharma said he was overwhelmed by how much the community had supported local restaurants during the pandemic.

He said Mackay business owners had been through the mining downturn and cyclones and had always weathered the storm.

Roshni Indian Restaurant owner Raj Sharma.

"I have had a couple of customers call who were embarrassed about not being able to pay so I have given my staff clear instructions that if someone says they cannot pay, we don't ask further questions," he said.

"I have also had customers coming in wanting to pay forward or donate, and they didn't want to take no for an answer.

"I would like to hug those people but obviously I cannot. I just say namaste and thank you.

"It's those little acts of kindness from everyone that will get us through this together."

Roshni Indian Restaurant is located at 164 Victoria St. Phone 49985050.