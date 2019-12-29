Restaurant rejects Harry, Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can't have everything, it seems.

They managed to avoid Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham, swapping that obligation for a Canadian retreat, according to the New York Post.

But when their security team reached out to reserve a table at a fancy waterfront eatery, they were turned down.

The restaurant serves seafood specialties such as oyster soup, steamed clams, caviar, and whole Dover sole.

The restaurant is also a popular and scenic weddings and events destination.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent baby Archie's first Christmas with Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, on Vancouver Island.

They've been seen hiking in Horth Hill Regional Park and jogging in neighbouring North Saanich, according to reports.

Bev Koffel, who owns Deep Cove Chalet, which is located in Sidney, British Columbia, said she met the Sussex royals' security team last week.

But her husband, chef Pierre Koffel, turned down their reservation due to the tight security involved.

She hopes they'll call again when she's by the phone, adding: "Let them have their peace and quiet. For us to be so lucky to have them in the area, how lucky is that? I wish them all the privacy they can possibly get. They deserve it."

She told the Vancouver Sun: "Horth Hill's become a very popular place now. And they jog around, so they've been seen. It's kind of exciting. I hope everything goes fine for them. They're breaking away from tradition and I just wish them all the best."

This story first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.