Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Devastated owners have arrived to find their restaurant almost destroyed after an explosive fire overnight that police believe may be the result of arson.
Devastated owners have arrived to find their restaurant almost destroyed after an explosive fire overnight that police believe may be the result of arson.
Crime

Restaurant explodes into flames in suspected arson

by Isabella Magee
1st Jan 2020 1:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE restaurant has sustained significant damage after it exploded into flames in a suspected arson attack overnight.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews arrived about 3.30am to find the restaurant Andana and Co on Riding Road, Balmoral, well alight.

Fire investigators inside the gutted restaurant. Picture: Annette Dew
Fire investigators inside the gutted restaurant. Picture: Annette Dew

 

One of the owners of Andana and Co arrives to inspect the damage. Picture: Annette Dew
One of the owners of Andana and Co arrives to inspect the damage. Picture: Annette Dew

 

It has sustained significant damage in the fire.

A crime scene has been established and authorities are investigating.

The restaurant was closed over Christmas and planned to reopen on Friday, according to a Facebook post.

 

Authorities suspect the fire was caused by arson. Picture: Annette Dew
Authorities suspect the fire was caused by arson. Picture: Annette Dew

 

Evidence is collected from the fire scene. Picture: Annette Dew
Evidence is collected from the fire scene. Picture: Annette Dew

 

An explosion was heard before flames engulfed the restaurant. Picture: Annette Dew
An explosion was heard before flames engulfed the restaurant. Picture: Annette Dew

 

Anyone with any information which may be able assist police is urged to come forward.

arson crime fire police restaurant

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Six things to do for New Year’s Eve in our region

        premium_icon Six things to do for New Year’s Eve in our region

        News Looking for an event to ring in the new decade in style? Here are six options.

        Warrego Highway now open after Syrup tanker rollover

        premium_icon Warrego Highway now open after Syrup tanker rollover

        Breaking A section of the Warrego Hwy is now open as fire crews have finished cleaning up...

        MEGA PHOTO GALLERY: Taroom End of Year Race Meet

        premium_icon MEGA PHOTO GALLERY: Taroom End of Year Race Meet

        News Racegoers turned out in the 1000s for a full six race program and partied the night...

        Gallery: NYE 2019 rodeo party

        premium_icon Gallery: NYE 2019 rodeo party

        News All the wild photos from the epic 2019 rodeo street party at the Club Hotel in...

        • 1st Jan 2020 2:35 PM