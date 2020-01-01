Restaurant explodes into flames in suspected arson

Devastated owners have arrived to find their restaurant almost destroyed after an explosive fire overnight that police believe may be the result of arson.

A BRISBANE restaurant has sustained significant damage after it exploded into flames in a suspected arson attack overnight.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews arrived about 3.30am to find the restaurant Andana and Co on Riding Road, Balmoral, well alight.

Fire investigators inside the gutted restaurant. Picture: Annette Dew

One of the owners of Andana and Co arrives to inspect the damage. Picture: Annette Dew

It has sustained significant damage in the fire.

A crime scene has been established and authorities are investigating.

The restaurant was closed over Christmas and planned to reopen on Friday, according to a Facebook post.

Authorities suspect the fire was caused by arson. Picture: Annette Dew

Evidence is collected from the fire scene. Picture: Annette Dew

An explosion was heard before flames engulfed the restaurant. Picture: Annette Dew

Anyone with any information which may be able assist police is urged to come forward.