Resources Council praises new Western Downs gas development

The Queensland Resources Council backed Santos’ move to begin the development of 764 square kilometres of land in the Surat and Bowen Basins for 180 gas wells.

GREEN LIGHT: A new Santos gas project has been greenlit for the Surat and Bowen Basin. Pic: Supplied

The land is located on the Western Downs south of Miles, Wallumbilla, Jackson, and west of Condamine, and is said to stimulate the Queensland economy by increasing the amount of domestic gas available to the east coast market.

The Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said Santos being granted an Authority to Prospect was a huge win for the gas industry, and for industrial and household consumers.

“As the peak representative for the state’s gas, coal and metal explorers and producers, the QRC supports the Queensland Government’s policy of only offering tenures which produce domestic gas,” he said.

“To date, the Government’s forward-looking domestic gas policy has released more than 20,000 square kilometres of land to help our manufacturing sector secure the gas it needs.

“Congratulations to Santos and its ongoing commitment to operating in Queensland.”

POSITIVE MOVE: Chief Executive Ian MacFarlane. Pic: Richard Walker

Mr Macfarlane said Queensland’s rich energy sector will help with the state’s economic recovery from COVID-19.

“To give an idea of the significance of the oil and gas industry to Queensland, last year it supported more than 51,000 full-time equivalent jobs,” he said.

“During the same period, the oil and gas industry injected $5.1 billion – almost $14 million a day – into the Queensland economy.”

Mr Macfarlane said projects like Santos’ new exploration venture demonstrate the key role Queensland can play in providing resources to support the world’s transition to a low emissions future.

“This includes expanding our renewable energy industry, developing battery storage and hydrogen and operating Queensland’s modern coal and gas-fired generators,” he said.