Stanwell Tarong Power Station is making changes to stay competitive in the energy market. (PHOTO: Katherine Morris)
Business

Resource sector the ‘solution’ to state’s unemployment woes

Meg Gannon
1st Sep 2020 5:00 AM
QUEENSLAND’S unemployment rate has become the worst in the nation, reaching 8.8 per cent, but the Queensland Resource Council believes the energy sector could be the answer to all the government’s problems.

The QRC have launched a four week campaign to appeal to the State Government and emphasise the economic and job creation importance of the mining and gas industry to Queensland’s COVID-19 recovery.

A QRC report revealed the resource sector contributes $74 billion to the economy, and is responsible for the creation and support of 372,000 full-time jobs in Queensland.

QRC Chief Executive Ian Macfarlane said the resource industry was a solution to the worsening unemployment rate and a declining economy.

“Resources offer incredible economic stability, jobs and growth and the Premier has acknowledged our sector is one of Queensland’s greatest strengths, yet we’ve had barriers put in place by Government to new investment and more jobs in the resources sector with little consultation or warning,” he said.

“Frankly, the time it takes to get projects moving in Queensland these days and to get through all the red and green tape is ridiculous.

“We can be stronger, and Queensland can be stronger, but we need a shared commitment and unwavering support from the Government.”

Mr Macfarlane said the resources industry wants Queenslanders to be fully aware in the lead-up to the October election that a strong mining and gas sector is essential to the State’s economic survival and recovery.

“As a minimum, the resources industry is calling on the State Government to streamline the regulation process and keep royalty taxes stable for the next 10 years to attract large-scale global investment,” he said.

“Business as usual post COVID is not going to cut it.

“We want to work with the Government to put in place an industry development plan to make sure our resources sector can get Queenslanders back to work and our economy back on track.”

