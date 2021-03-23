Residents told to leave ahead of another huge rain band

Emergency flood alerts were issued for parts of Queensland's south Tuesday night, with Beaudesert and Leyburn residents told to collect their belongings, warn their neighbours and move to higher ground.

It came ahead of another massive rain band moving across the region, with a thunderstorm warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall issued for people in parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and the southeast coast forecast districts.

The massive rainband had passed much of the region by midnight but the tail end of it continued to pass over the Gold Coast as it headed east out to sea.

An updated thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall was issued at 11.37pm for people in parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett and Darling Downs and Granite Belt forecast districts.

Drivers take on flood water across Tallebudgera Connection Road, Tallebudgera. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Scott Powick

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours," the warning said.

"Locations which may be affected include Cherbourg, Gayndah, Murgon, Mundubbera, Biggenden and Eidsvold."

Earlier, an emergency alert for Leyburn was issued by the Southern Downs Local Disaster Management Group about 8.45pm Tuesday.

It advised that the Canal Creek at Leyburn was likely to reach a minor to moderate flood level in the coming hours due to rainfall.

"Residents are advised to secure their belongings, warn their neighbours about the potential for flooding and move to higher ground if in a low-lying area," it said.

A landslide at Kirra Hill, Coolangatta, caused a lane of traffic to be blocked when debris crashed through fencing and onto the road way. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Scott Powick

It followed an earlier emergency alert issued at 6.55pm by the Scenic Rim Local Disaster Management Group for residents of Beaudesert.

It advised the Logan River at Beaudesert had reached the major flood level due to heavy rainfall.

"Properties in the area may experience flooding. Residents in the area have been asked to secure their belongings, warn their neighbours and move to higher ground," it said.

A major flood warning has been issued for the Logan River and moderate flood warning for the Albert River.

The BoM had also issued major flood warnings for Bremer River, Warrill and Laidley Creeks, Macintyre River, Paroo River and Bulloo River.

Raging waters at Oxenford Weir. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

Southeast Queensland was just months from water restrictions before the Big Wet that has dumped half a year's worth of rain on some regions in two days.

While communities across southern Queensland were last night hoping for an end to the torrential rain, it can be revealed that the southeast Queensland water grid was last week barely above the level needed to activate water restrictions.

The Hinze Dam overflowing. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

Before the extraordinary deluge set in last weekend, the capacity of the region's water storage was sitting at 56 per cent - just 6 per cent above the automatic trigger point for water restrictions.

The relentless rain has now added an extra 4 per cent of capacity, taking the grid's storage level to 60 per cent, which should keep the region free from water restrictions for several months, even without further significant rain.

Curtis Falls cafe smashed by floods: A Mount Tamborine cafe has been inundated with water after heavy rain dumped more than 500mm in two days. VIDEO: Nigel Hallett

However, because the grid's capacity is so heavily influenced by the massive Wivenhoe Dam, which has largely missed out on the deluge and sits at just 36 per cent full, it is possible restrictions could be activated even if water was ­cascading over spillways elsewhere in the region.

Late yesterday, 11 of the region's 25 dams were overflowing as some catchments recorded six months' worth of water in just two days, sending rainfall records tumbling.

Gold Coast warned of 'life threatening' weather conditions : A severe weather warning has been put in place for parts of south and south-east Queensland – with residents on the Gold Coast warned the conditions could be life threatening. Flood warnings remain in place for the Nerang and Coomera Rivers and authorities remain concerned by the heavy rainfall which has continued to soak already drenched areas. A plea was issued by Queensland Police for people to drive to the conditions and to avoid driving if possible after eight lives were lost on state roads since Friday – with the wet weather contributing to some of them. More than 500 calls for assistance were received by the SES. Areas further west in the state such as Birdsville also face potentially being cut off as low-lying roads could be swamped by the torrential rain. The extreme rain event also caused havoc in the Hinterlands leading to several streets being evacuated.

North Tamborine yesterday recorded 242mm, with more than 550mm recorded in the past two days.

Nearby Mount Tamborine, Upper Springbrook and Hotham Creek all recorded more than 200mm in 24 hours, with two-day tallies of well over 400mm.

Further west, Stan­thorpe recorded its wettest March day in more than a century, while Applethorpe set a March daily rainfall record with 86mm.

The Hinze Dam. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

There were last night flooding fears for low-lying communities on the northern Gold Coast and parts of Logan and the Scenic Rim, with Glitter Strip Mayor Tom Tate warning: "It's not over yet."

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen said the intensity of the weather cell's final surge would determine whether properties escaped damage.

On Mount Tamborine, an exasperated business owner said he feared "it will take someone to die" before authorities put a stop to the floodwaters that have raged through his cafe yet again.

Mark Andrew runs Curtis Falls Cafe and has been routinely left to clean up the mess as floods rip through the business.

The cafe sits beside a dip in the road where drain pipes are often blocked, sending water gushing across the street.

Rainfall from 9am-11pm Tuesday (in mm)

Springbrook 138

Nerang 76

Molendinar 74

Bonogin 73

Worongary 99

Burleigh 66

Oyster Creek (West Burleigh) 101

Tallebudgera 80

Coolangatta 68

Binna Burra (near Springbrook) 116

Coomera 79

Clagiraba Rd (near Nerang) 79

North Tamborine 68

O'Reilly's 92

Mt Barney 80

Rathdowney 60

Forest Lake 47

Chandler 35

Manly 31

Brisbane 22

