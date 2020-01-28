Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Creek in a terrible state
Environment

Residents up in arms as dead fish and eels line ailing creek

Crystal Jones
by
28th Jan 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 6:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CALAVOS residents are up in arms at the state of Yellow Waterholes Creek as maggot-ridden dead fish and eels line the waterway.

Nearby resident Samantha Veitch said there were hundreds of dead fish and eels at the creek on Friday, with a sickening smell emanating from the ailing creek.

"It was blanketed in dead fish and eels," she said.

"I've never seen that many dead eels, there were hundreds."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Fellow Calavos resident Charlie Ramsay called for the Environmental Protection Agency to get involved.

"We've had enough," he said.

Mr Ramsay said he had lived in the area for almost 12 years, but had never seen the creek in such poor health.

"It's never, ever happened before," he said.

A dead fish in Yellow Waterholes Creek on Wolfenden Road Calavos.
A dead fish in Yellow Waterholes Creek on Wolfenden Road Calavos. Mike Knott

Mr Ramsay said the waterway travelled right along the back of Sam's Creek, which was a concern to locals.

"It contaminates the water underground," he said.

"This has never, ever happened before, ever."

Ms Veitch and Mr Ramsay said they had both lodged complaints with the council.

On Monday, a silvery slick could be seen on the creek's depleted water.

A spokeswoman for Bundaberg Regional Council said the council was looking into the issue.

"Council officers are investigating after recently being made aware of an issue," she said. 

animals calavos environment fish wildlife yellow waterholes creek
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum and son horrified as tiny kittens tossed from moving car

        premium_icon Mum and son horrified as tiny kittens tossed from moving car

        News A horrifying act of animal cruelty has traumatised a mother and son who helplessly watched as kittens were thrown from the moving car in front of them.

        Award ‘surreal’ for Mailman.

        premium_icon Award ‘surreal’ for Mailman.

        News Bidjara woman Keelen Mailmain awarded for her service to indigenous communities of...

        WATCH: Council launch $600k Bunya lookout

        premium_icon WATCH: Council launch $600k Bunya lookout

        News Visitors can now enjoy the mountain views from new heights.

        Funding for water bores in Surat and Yuleba

        premium_icon Funding for water bores in Surat and Yuleba

        News A mutual agreement in Council’s first meeting for 2020