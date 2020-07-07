Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services are working to rescue a man who fell from a cliff while hiking in Jabiru yesterday
Emergency services are working to rescue a man who fell from a cliff while hiking in Jabiru yesterday
News

Rescuers unable to reach cliff fall hiker throughout night

by Natasha Emeck
7th Jul 2020 9:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services have been working through the night to find and rescue a man who fell from a cliff while hiking in Jabiru yesterday.

St John Ambulance Territory Duty manager Craig Garraway said emergency services received a triple-zero call in regards to a hiker who fell off a cliff while hiking with some friends a couple of kilometres away from the Ranger uranium mine site at 5.30pm on Monday.

"He's appears to have slipped and fallen off a cliff of some sort," he said.

"Emergency services have responded, including police and health services out at Jabiru, and at this point they haven't been able to reach that gentlemen, that's my understanding," he said.

"They'll be working quite hard this morning to try and retrieve the person.

"I'm unsure of his condition at this stage. People have been unable to speak to him and he's fallen quite a distance.

"It's obviously very difficult terrain out there."

A spokeswoman from CareFlight said they had been tasked to Kakadu National Park to retrieve the man but the search to find him co-ordinated by NT Police was still going at 8.20am this morning.

MORE TO COME.

natasha.emeck@news.com.au


Originally published as Rescuers unable to reach cliff fall hiker throughout night

More Stories

cliff fall emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One factor links three fatal traffic crashes at the weekend

        premium_icon One factor links three fatal traffic crashes at the weekend

        News POLICE are frustrated by motorists’ behaviour as new details emerge about the cause of three fatal traffic crashes in our region.

        Free mental health support for small regional businesses

        premium_icon Free mental health support for small regional businesses

        News IF you’re a small business owner, here’s how to access free metal health services...

        BREAKING: One dead in serious crash south of Roma

        premium_icon BREAKING: One dead in serious crash south of Roma

        News One person has died in a single vehicle crash in Mungindi.

        Man busted helping himself to beers from backyard fridge

        premium_icon Man busted helping himself to beers from backyard fridge

        News STICKY FINGERS: A Chinchilla man was busted on CCTV stealing beers, and helping a...