Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a serious crash between Moore and Blackbutt.
LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a serious crash between Moore and Blackbutt.
Breaking

Rescue helicopter tasked to serious crash on Blackbutt range

Dominic Elsome
17th Aug 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 1.45PM: A rescue helicopter is on scene at a single vehicle crash on the D'Aguilar Highway. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed the helicopter was preparing to transport a patient to hospital. 

The patient has sustain "a significant lower injury" but is in a stable condition. 

Queensland Police confirmed units were on scene to assist and the Forensic Crash Unit was investigating the crash. 

QPS also confirmed the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved. 

Both lanes of the highway are currently open. 

EARLIER: A PATIENT has sustain serious injuries in a crash on the D'Aguilar Highway.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the incident between Moore and Blackbutt at 12.15pm.

One ambulance crew is currently on scene.

A QAS spokesperson confirmed the patient had sustained "a significant lower leg injury" and the rescue helicopter had been tasked to the area.

Beloved Kingaroy optometrist Malcolm Lee See was tragically killed on the same stretch of road last month, when his car collided with a tree.

More to come …

More Stories

blackbutt blackbutt range crash d'aguilar highway racq rescue helicopter
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum launches online attack after son’s one-night stand

        Premium Content Mum launches online attack after son’s one-night stand

        Crime ‘YOU’RE A DISEASED RAT’: Read the messages this mother sent a woman after her son slept with her.

        190 MEGA GALLERY: River Rats Girls 7s home game

        Premium Content 190 MEGA GALLERY: River Rats Girls 7s home game

        Sport MEGA GALLERY: Every photo taken at the Chinchilla River Rats Girls under 15s and...

        New uni program will send allied health professionals out west

        Premium Content New uni program will send allied health professionals out...

        Health A QUEENSLAND university has pledged its support for the southwest by creating a...

        Chinchilla man driving drunk crashed into Stayover

        Premium Content Chinchilla man driving drunk crashed into Stayover

        News BREAKING: A Chinchilla man has a date with court after drunkenly crashing his blue...