The rescue helicopter in en route following a motorcycle crash at Benarkin this afternoon. File Photo.
News

Man flown to hospital following Benarkin motorbike crash

Holly Cormack
28th Mar 2021 2:10 PM
UPDATE 4.30PM:

The man has been airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Earlier 2.10PM:

Paramedics are on scene following a motorcycle crash in Benarkin this afternoon.

According to a QAS spokeswoman, emergency service were called to the incident on the D'Aguilar Highway and Scott Street at 1.07pm.

A man in his 50s with neck and back pain is currently being assessed.

The Rescue Helicopter is responding.

South Burnett

