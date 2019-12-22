Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman has been injured during a bodyboarding incident. Photo: File
A woman has been injured during a bodyboarding incident. Photo: File
News

Rescue helicopter airlifts tourist dumped by wave at beach

Eden Boyd
22nd Dec 2019 12:18 PM | Updated: 1:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 1.15PM: 

A WOMAN involved in a bodyboarding incident this morning has been airlifted to hospital. 

It's believed the tourist, aged in her fifties, had been dumped by a wave, while attempting bodyboarding for the first time. 

She was treated for suspected spinal injuries and taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition. 

EARLIER:

A RESCUE helicopter has been called to a Sunshine Coast beach to treat a woman involved in a bodyboarding incident this morning.

Paramedics and critical care paramedics are currently on the scene at Mooloolaba Esplanade after the accident occurred just after 10.50am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the female has suffered a potential spinal injury.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
bodyboarding mooloolaba esplanade qas. queensland ambulance service
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime Queensland’s peak sentencing body has released new data that shows which day is more likely for a break and enter.

        ‘Our superhero’: Family says goodbye to teen after death

        premium_icon ‘Our superhero’: Family says goodbye to teen after death

        News The family of a 15-year-old boy who tragically died last week have said their...

        MP defends PM’s holiday amid bushfire crisis

        premium_icon MP defends PM’s holiday amid bushfire crisis

        News 'It has escalated, we didn't anticipate this'

        How you can make Christmas a little nicer for our paramedics

        premium_icon How you can make Christmas a little nicer for our paramedics

        News Paramedics urge caution as the silly season approaches.