Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Two vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Young girl critically injured in Bay crash

Glen Porteous
15th Feb 2020 6:30 PM | Updated: 8:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RESCUE helicopter has been called in for a serious head injury suffered by a primary school age girl at the Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Road intersection.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said it received a call at 5.04pm this afternoon about a two-vehicle crash.

 

Two vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Two vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman

 

QAS treated two patients on the scene, one being a female in her 40s who was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

The second patient was treated at the scene for a head injury and was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a critical condition to wait for transport by the rescue helicopter.

A fellow passenger in the white Suzuki ute who was travelling with the two females was not injured.

The driver of the second vehicle received no injuries.

crash editors picks fraser coast hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Weir road added to closed flood affected Chinchilla roads

        Weir road added to closed flood affected Chinchilla roads

        News IF it’s flooded forget it - here is a list of roads that are currently closed or inundated with water in Chinchilla.

        Get revved for the Roma City Rumble

        Get revved for the Roma City Rumble

        News Roma City Rumble part of ambitious plan to bring major events here.

        Fire breaks out at major southwest Queensland feedlot

        premium_icon Fire breaks out at major southwest Queensland feedlot

        News Firefighters are working to stop this fire spreading.

        Chinchilla singer perpares to hit the big stage

        premium_icon Chinchilla singer perpares to hit the big stage

        News It’s the 20th anniversary of Mammia Mia in 2020 so she felt the stars and had to...