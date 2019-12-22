Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ISLAND RESCUE: RACQ Capricorn Rescue were called to an island east of Rockhampton to transport a man in his 70s with a serious toe injury on Sunday morning.
ISLAND RESCUE: RACQ Capricorn Rescue were called to an island east of Rockhampton to transport a man in his 70s with a serious toe injury on Sunday morning.
News

Rescue chopper tasked to “remote island” after open wound injury

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Dec 2019 12:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CRITICAL care paramedic was on-board a rescue helicopter tasked to treat a man with a severe toe injury this morning.

About 8am on Sunday the RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter was tasked to "a remote island" about 128km east of Rockhampton.

A man in his 70s suffered a serious injury to his toe. An RACQ spokesman said the man caught his toe on an unknown object, causing a "severe open wound".

The man's toe was suspected to be broken. He was on holidays from overseas with his wife at the time.

The critical care paramedic and doctor treated the man on board.

He was transported in a stable condition to the Rockhampton Base Hospital.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime Queensland’s peak sentencing body has released new data that shows which day is more likely for a break and enter.

        ‘Our superhero’: Family says goodbye to teen after death

        premium_icon ‘Our superhero’: Family says goodbye to teen after death

        News The family of a 15-year-old boy who tragically died last week have said their...

        MP defends PM’s holiday amid bushfire crisis

        premium_icon MP defends PM’s holiday amid bushfire crisis

        News 'It has escalated, we didn't anticipate this'

        How you can make Christmas a little nicer for our paramedics

        premium_icon How you can make Christmas a little nicer for our paramedics

        News Paramedics urge caution as the silly season approaches.