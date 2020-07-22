REPORT: Darling Downs among the highest rate of smoking

THE Darling Downs region has won second place in a race it may not be so proud of.

The Downs and West Moreton district (Lockyer Valley, Ipswich, etc.) has the second highest rate of daily smoking in Queensland and fourth highest in Australia, according to the National Drug Strategy Household Survey 2019.

Across Australia, 14 per cent of Australians smoke tobacco, 11 per cent smoke it daily and 11.6 per cent use marijuana.

The report also reinforced that tobacco smoking continues to be the leading cause of preventable deaths and disease in the country.

“In 2015, it was responsible for 9.3 per cent of the total burden of disease and injury, and more than 1 in every 10 (21,000) deaths,” according to the report.

But thankfully, the majority of smokers (61 per cent) tried at least one activity to help quit smoking.

“In 2019, for the first time, more people said they supported the legalisation of cannabis than opposed it (41 per cent compared with 37 per cent).

“It was also the first time the proportion of Australians who supported cannabis being used regularly by adults was greater than the proportion that supported regular tobacco smoking (19.6 per cent compared with 15.4 per cent).”

But, the Government-funded report said the Darling Downs and West Moreton district has the lowest recent illicit drug use in the nation.

The district comes as the fourth lowest in the country with 12.5 per cent of the population who have recently taken illicit drugs.

And a majority of Australians now support the opportunity for drug testing to ensure pills, such as MDMA, do not contain dangerous substances that the user is not aware of.

“Almost 3 in 5 Australians (57 per cent) supported potential drug users being able to test their pills or other drugs at designated sites.”

The survey was made up of the respondents of 22,274 Australian participants aged 14 and over.

If you need help quitting smoking, call Quitline on 13 78 48 or visit the Quit HQ website here.