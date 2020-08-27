Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
REPORT: Australia’s cotton farmers produce enough cotton to clothe 375 million people each year.
REPORT: Australia’s cotton farmers produce enough cotton to clothe 375 million people each year.
Rural

REPORT: Cotton industry's astounding contribution to regions

Meg Gannon
by
27th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN EYE-opening report has revealed just how important the cotton industry is to regional Queensland. 

The 'Cotton with a Conscience' report found that not only did the Australian cotton industry directly employ 12,500 people mostly on family farms in rural areas, it contributed on average $1.8 billion a year to the national economy and was a major social contributor to regional communities.

The report also highlighted how important the industry is to regional women, who are well-represented in jobs like ginning, agronomy, research and marketing. 

The proportion of women working in key industry organisations was 60 per cent. 

The report found cotton farmers made the vast majority of their business expenses (93%) in rural towns and regional centres, and 71% made regular donations to local charities and programs.

"As anyone who's lived in a rural town knows, so much of their vibrancy comes from the people who volunteer their time and resources to make things happen," Cotton Australia spokeswoman Brooke Summers said.

"While this report really just scratches the surface, it is full of examples of how our farmers and industry groups are contributing to the social fabric of rural communities across NSW and Queensland."

The Cotton with a Conscience report included 25 case study examples of how the cotton industry was giving back, from donating cotton towels to WIRES during the recent bushfires and releasing more than 200,000 baby fish into rivers, to tackling issues like Aboriginal employment and rural mental health.   "For many years, the Australian cotton industry has worked hard to assess and report our environmental sustainability, but on the social side, there's a great untold story," Ms Summers said.   "We've discovered our stakeholders are equally interested in the social contributions of our industry, particularly as there are some big challenges globally around cotton, including child labour and the exploitation of women in some countries.   "It's important that our supply chain partners, and consumers of Australian cotton know our domestic industry treats its workers fairly, provides safe workplaces and opportunities, and is doing its best to contribute in a positive way to cotton communities.   "We haven't been very good at telling the stories of cotton's social contributions, even though our farmers, local Cotton Grower Associations and industry groups have been doing great things for decades."

cotton cotton industry farming western downs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Western Downs homes raided in massive drug seizures

        Premium Content WATCH: Western Downs homes raided in massive drug seizures

        News ONE of the Western Downs homes raided resulted in the most significant drug seizure in town for the past few years.

        SPEED BLITZ: Drivers caught in notorious local school zone

        Premium Content SPEED BLITZ: Drivers caught in notorious local school zone

        News EMBARRASSED drivers were pulled over by police officers in front of students and...

        Western Downs hospitals adapt visiting rules after cases surge

        Premium Content Western Downs hospitals adapt visiting rules after cases...

        Health VISITING capacities have been altered in Western Downs hospitals in light of the...

        New pipeline and 100s of wells announced for Western Downs

        Premium Content New pipeline and 100s of wells announced for Western Downs

        News ANNOUNCED: An energy company has announced plans to expand their assets in the...