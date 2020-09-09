Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
AFL

REPLAY: All the action you missed from the AFLQ senior girls

by Cormac Pearson, Andrew Dawson
9th Sep 2020 7:20 AM | Updated: 3:03 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

ABOVE: Replay of Narangba Valley facing off against Helensvale for the third round of the finals.

UPDATE | QUALIFYING FINAL

Narangba Valley is taking home a victory against Helensvale with a final score 14-8. (replay above)

QUALIFYING FINAL

Mountain Creek has had a 21-1 victory against Miami SHS in qualifying final.

Replay: Miami SHS vs Mountian Creek qualifying final

 

SEMI-FINAL

Palm Beach Currumbin have run away with a 43-0 win against Park Ridge in the semi-finals.

 

GAME 6

Park Ridge is on to the final against Palm Beach Currumbin after a nail-biter of a game against Helensvale 14-12.

Replay: Helensvale SHS vs Park Ridge SHS

GAME 5

Palm Beach Currumbin had a big win of 38-7 over Narangba.

Replay: PBC vs Narangba Valley SHS

 

GAME 4

Park Ridge have secured the win over Miami 24-12.

Replay: Park Ridge SHS vs Miami SHS

 

GAME 3

Palm Beach Currumbin SHS has taken a win against Mountain Creek SHS 19-0. 

Replay: Palm Beach Currumbin SHS vs Mountain Creek

 

GAME 2 

The second game has ended with Helensvale upsetting Miami 20-3.

Replay: Miami SHS vs Helensvale SHS

 

GAME 1

Mountain Creek has taken the first win of the day against Narangba Valley 16-0.

Replay: Mountain Creek vs Narangba Valley

 

EARLIER | The Australia Football League Queensland (AFLQ) SEQ Invitational Gala Day continues today with livestreaming of the senior females girls from Coorparoo AFC today.

It is day three of a four day gala carnival to see who qualifies for the finals on October 16-17.

The four days of games are being livestreamed on this websit.

Yesterday, senior boys games saw Helensvale SHS, Palm Beach Currumbin SHS, Mountain Creek SHS and Narangba SHS qualify for finals on October 16-17 after junior girls action on Monday.

Subscribe now to view the livestream while also unlocking access to the best News services across Australia.

WEDNESDAY

Senior female

9.30am: Mountain Creek SHS v Narangba Valley SHS

10am: Miami SHS v Helensvale SHS

10.30am: PBC v Mountain Creek SHS

11am: Park Ridge SHS vs Miami SHS

11.30: Narangba Valley SHS v PBC

Noon: Helensvale SHS v Park Ridge SHS

1pm: Final

1.30pm: Qualifying final

2pm: Qualifying final

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: AFLQ Gala Day senior girls

More Stories

Show More
afl aflq australia football league queensland gala day livestream sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Postal votes open next week: what you need to do

        Premium Content Postal votes open next week: what you need to do

        Politics The Electoral Commission has fired the starter’s gun for the October 31 state election, with postal voting starting on Monday Here’s what you need to do.

        • 9th Sep 2020 2:28 PM
        Aussie rockers Violent Soho send waves of excitement out west

        Premium Content Aussie rockers Violent Soho send waves of excitement out...

        News THE iconic, internationally renowned rock band turned to the southwest to film a...

        Killer wild dogs rip animals apart, terrorise Miles family

        Premium Content Killer wild dogs rip animals apart, terrorise Miles family

        News ‘I’LL never forget the little baby’s screams’: Killer pack of wild dogs targeting...

        Identities of Chinchilla drug/drink drivers exposed

        Premium Content Identities of Chinchilla drug/drink drivers exposed

        News NAMED AND SHAMED: Many drug/drink drivers have been caught putting the safety of...