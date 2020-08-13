Menu
REPLAYS: Rocky High v TCC and North Rocky v TCC in RDSSRL

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
13th Aug 2020 8:52 AM | Updated: 5:45 PM
REPLAY: Open A: Rocky High v TCC at Browne Park

RUGBY LEAGUE: Two games from the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League competition were livestreamed on this website tonight.

No spectators are allowed at games this season due to COVID-19 but they can catch some of the action, with two games at Rockhampton's Browne Park being livestreamed each week.

Open B, The Cathedral College 3 v North Rockhampton High
Parents and supporters can watch an Open B and Open A game in the 6pm and 7.30pm timeslots.

They are normally on Friday but are being played tonight because of the public holiday tomorrow.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream of the games before kick-off.

Every game in the Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge and their southern equivalents, the Allan Langer Trophy and the Walters Cup, are also being livestreamed this year.

NRSHS v TCC in schoolboys footy.
RDSSRL games livestreaming tonight

7.30pm: Open A, Rockhampton High v The Cathedral College 2

REPLAY

6pm: Open B, The Cathedral College 3 v North Rockhampton High

 

aaron payne cup cowboys challenge north rockhampton high school rockhampton and district secondary schools rugby l rockhampton high school rugby league the cathedral college rockhampton
