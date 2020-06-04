Reopening is a breath of fresh air for Miles gym

BACK INTO GEAR: Murilla Fitness Centre manager Sonia Stenhouse is planning to open back up next week.

BACK INTO GEAR: Murilla Fitness Centre manager Sonia Stenhouse is planning to open back up next week.

MURILLA Fitness Centre is looking at kicking back into gear now that restrictions have been eased.

Manager Sonia Stenhouse said the restrictions were eased on very short notice but she's trying to get the gym ready for people to use next week.

"On the 23rd of March was had to close the gym, which was a bit of a shock to everyone," she said.

"I'm trying my best to get the work ready so that we can open up on Monday next week."

Equipment has needed to be moved in order to cater to social distancing standards.

"We've had to remove some machines. We're still confident that we've got the gym set-up really nicely and it's going to be great for everyone to be back in."

The centre has had to go without income for a three-month period where staff have not been working.

But the shutdown has been an opportunity for the gym to introduce some new equipment.

"We're going to be having new rubber flooring laid throughout the entire gym," Mrs Stenhouse said.

"I've also bought some new equipment, like a new Assault AirBike which I think everyone's going to enjoy, even though it's hard work."

There have been few expenses for the fitness centre to pay during the three-month closure because they have an agreement with Western Downs Regional Council.

"I think we just have to get used to the new norm, really."