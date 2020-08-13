Menu
Crime

Renault-driving Westfield raider’s bizarre giraffe disguise

by Chris McMahon and Emily Halloran
13th Aug 2020 3:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only
The doorway where the raiders entered the centre.
The doorway where the raiders entered the centre.

POLICE have revealed that three men who ram raided Westfield Helensvale this morning all wore disguises, with one believed to have been wearing a giraffe onesie.

The three men used a stolen Renault Koleos car to smash through glass doors at the northern end of Westfield Helensvale at 4.25am before raiding a jewellery store.

A 40-year-old security guard who responded to the incident was threatened with an item, believed to be a hammer or an ice pick, after chasing one of the raiders around the car.

The guard suffered a minor injury as the raiders fled the centre.

The scene outside the Prouds The Jeweller store after the raid this morning.
The scene outside the Prouds The Jeweller store after the raid this morning.


Police will allege the car then drove through the centre and was again used to ram into the Prouds jewellery store, where they stole a "substantial" amount of jewellery.

The car was found dumped in Helensvale a short time later, with The Bulletin understanding the offenders stole another car to make their getaway.

Police are investigating whether this morning's incident is linked to other recent raids on jewellery shops on the Gold Coast

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers via crimestoppersqld.com.au

Originally published as Renault-driving Westfield raider's bizarre giraffe disguise



