‘Reminds me of Inglis’: Broncos wary of Manly superstar

Returning Bronco Ben Te'o has warned Brisbane teammates to be wary of Tom Trbojevic, rating the Manly fullback superstar as gifted an athlete as his former Souths teammate Greg Inglis.

It is a measure of Te'o's six-year absence from the game that Trbojevic was a 17-year-old unknown when the former Queensland Origin hit man won a premiership at South Sydney in 2014.

Now Te'o is back on the NRL stage and the 33-year-old is on red alert for Manly's attacking raids orchestrated by Trbojevic, likening the classy Sea Eagles custodian to former Rabbitohs fullback Inglis.

"When I left the NRL no one really knew about Tom," Te'o said.

"During my time overseas, I kept hearing his and his brother's name (Jake), everyone was talking about these 'Turbo' siblings.

"I looked at Tom's highlights and thought, 'Wow, this guy is a special athlete'.

"He reminds me a bit of Greg Inglis, he has X-factor, he can score tries and create something out of nothing and save tries as well.

"The NRL will always produce phenomenal athletes, Semi Radradra (former Eels winger) was outstanding in the NRL and then he was the best player in French rugby, but Tom looks like something special."

Te'o will take the field tonight at Central Coast Stadium weighing 112kg, with the hard-hitting back-rower hoping to shave around 4kg in the coming weeks to be at his optimum playing weight.

Te'o has warned his Broncos teammates not to underestimate Trbjojevic ahead of their clash with Manly. Picture: Getty Images.

The Keebra Park product will start from the bench and is expected to interchange with winger-turned-forward Corey Oates on Brisbane's left edge.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold is hoping to use Oates for about 50 or 60 minutes before deploying Te'o in short bursts to provide some impact.

"My role this week will be simple," he said.

"I will play around 20 or 30 minutes off the bench.

"I have been looking at other teams and a lot of people are carrying forwards who are playing smaller minutes. Hopefully I can have a taste this week and then build on my minutes.

"I am getting familiar with my movement patterns and what is important. I feel some things coming back quickly and other areas will take more time.

"I am focusing on the small things to make sure I don't let anyone down. It's not about individual stuff for me, I just want to fit into the Broncos team."

Originally published as 'Reminds me of Inglis': Broncos wary of Manly superstar