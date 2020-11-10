Menu
LEST WE FORGET: Here is where you can pay your respects on Remembrance Day on November 11. Picture: File
Community

REMEMBRANCE DAY: Where you can pay your respects locally

Sam Turner
10th Nov 2020 10:00 AM
THE extraordinary sacrifice of our Diggers will be commemorated this year after Anzac Day was severely impacted due to coronavirus.

Eight towns across the Western Downs will hold special ceremonies for our veterans who fought and died in the line of duty.

Originally created after the World War I, 11.11am on November 11 has since served as a revered time and day for Australians.

Coronavirus restrictions unfortunately impacted heavily on public gatherings on April 25 for Anzac Day.

The rapid reduction of cases across Australia has however allowed the Western Downs to hold their special services.

Here is where you can pay your respects on Remembrance Day, November 11:

  • Dalby War Memorial on Patrick St at 10.30am (Dalby)
  • Jandowae Memorial Hall on the corner of George and Market St at 10.30am (Jandowae)
  • Tara Lagoon Parklands on Showgrounds Rd at 10.30am (Tara)
  • Chinchilla RSL Sub Branch at 61 Heeny St at 10.30am (Chinchilla)
  • Bell Memorial Park on 29/21 on Dennis St at 10.30am (Bell)
  • Meandarra ANZAC Memorial Museum on Sara St at 10.30am (Meandarra)
  • Anzac Park on Murilla St at 10.30am (Miles)
  • Wandoan State School Assembly Hall at 49 North St at 10.30am (Wandoan)
