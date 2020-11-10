REMEMBRANCE DAY: Where you can pay your respects locally

LEST WE FORGET: Here is where you can pay your respects on Remembrance Day on November 11. Picture: File

THE extraordinary sacrifice of our Diggers will be commemorated this year after Anzac Day was severely impacted due to coronavirus.

Eight towns across the Western Downs will hold special ceremonies for our veterans who fought and died in the line of duty.

Originally created after the World War I, 11.11am on November 11 has since served as a revered time and day for Australians.

Coronavirus restrictions unfortunately impacted heavily on public gatherings on April 25 for Anzac Day.

The rapid reduction of cases across Australia has however allowed the Western Downs to hold their special services.

Here is where you can pay your respects on Remembrance Day, November 11: