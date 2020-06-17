Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Human remains have been found in a matter police are treating as suspicious.
Human remains have been found in a matter police are treating as suspicious.
Crime

Remains found in missing person search

by Sarah McPhee
17th Jun 2020 7:30 PM

Human remains have been found in Melbourne's southeast during a search linked to a missing persons case.

Victoria Police said the discovery was made in a semirural area near Nixon Rd in Lysterfield about 1.30pm on Wednesday.

The area was already being searched by detectives from the Missing Persons Squad "as part of an ongoing investigation".

"At this stage the matter is being treated as suspicious," police said in a statement on Wednesday night.

"The exact circumstances regarding the incident are yet to be determined, however police believe it is likely to be connected to a current missing persons case."

A post-mortem will be conducted and more information will be made available after the remains have been forensically tested.

Police do not believed the remains are linked to the cases of missing campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay, who disappeared in Victoria's high country in March, or Lakes Entrance Dale Pantic who was last seen in April 2019.

Originally published as Remains found in missing person search

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $10m funding boost for gas and mineral exploration

        premium_icon $10m funding boost for gas and mineral exploration

        News The State Government has renewed their commitment to gas exploration in the region.

        Image released of man behind face stabbing

        Image released of man behind face stabbing

        News DETECTIVES have released an image of a man to assist their investigation of a...

        The jobs hardest hit by COVID-19

        premium_icon The jobs hardest hit by COVID-19

        Employment One in 15 jobs vanish in COVID-19 lockdowns

        Windfall awaits: $653m and 66,000 jobs

        premium_icon Windfall awaits: $653m and 66,000 jobs

        News Treasurer Josh Frydenberg blasts Queensland border shutdown as windfall awaits