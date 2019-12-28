Region’s icons who sadly lost their lives in 2019

GONE BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN: Just some of the regions Icons we have tragically lost this year.

IT’S been a tragic year of deaths for our region with plenty of well-known people in the community, sadly losing their lives.

From an 18-month-old little boy to a 104-year-old light horseman, there has unfortunately been some key residents who have left this world.

In no particular order, here are some our regions icons who are sadly no longer with us:

1. Aaron Mohr’s untimely death

At only 36-year-old Aaron Mohr’s death left Chinchilla reeling.

It is believed the Ison Contracting employee was working at an Origin site near Chinchilla when he began to feel unwell.

He was flown to a Brisbane hospital, but could not be revived and died on December 5.

Mr Mohr’s funeral notice states he was a great mate to all who knew him.

2. Last surviving World War II veteran Athol Greeves

He was a World War II veteran, grazier, father, freemason and friend who was a remarkable man, who lived a remarkable life.

A member of several community organisations including the Order of the Eastern Star and the Masonic Lodge, Field Naturalist’s Club, United Graziers Association, Landcare, the Rural Fire Brigade Service, RSPCA, ICPA, the RSL, Legacy, the Isolated Children and Parents Association, Army Cadets and TAFE Athol will be remembered for his love of reading and learning.

Athol loved the mornings right up until his last days and always greeted the chooks, horses, the cat, the dog, the Blue Care nurses and his family with warm, welcoming hello from the veranda.

3. Beloved ambulance officer Chris Grimes

After an eight-year battle with cancer, the friend, father, colleague and ambulance officer Chris Grimes succumbed to the disease this year.

Chris and his wife Leanne moved from the Gold Coast to Miles with their three children Bailey, Isabel and Tahlia in 2010 and soon became a beloved part of the tight-knit community.

The majority of the Miles township will remember Chris for his passionate service as officer in charge of the Miles ambulance service and as a wonderful friend and confidante to everyone who was lucky enough to cross his path.

4. Beloved Wandoan hairdresser Nancy Davies

The death of Nancy Davies who died in hospital from “serious head injuries” shocked the small town of Wandoan to the core.

Her husband found her lying unconscious at their property on Saturday, August 10.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the woman had likely been struck in the face by a horse kicking out.

Nancy ran a hair salon in Wandoan, three and a half hours northwest of Toowoomba and was heavily involved in a number of community organisations such as the Wandoan Community Commerce and Industry Association as well as the Wandoan Show Society.

5. Beloved bus driver, George Johnston

He’s described as a local legend, bush poet and beloved bus driver.

After driving to and from Drillham for 43 years, generations of schoolchildren will be able to recall George’s big warm voice, his iconic bushie hat and his tin of Log Cabin Tobacco.

George’s son, Steele said his father was your typical Aussie larrikin, full of good stories and always had time to tell them to you over a cold beer, or a Bundaberg rum.

6. Tara community crusader, Bobby Peck

Whether it was battling bush fires, building a place for locals to meet or driving school kids down to a Swans game in Sydney, Tara’s Bobby Peck was behind his community one hundred per cent, selflessly giving decades of his life to a town he was proud to call his home.

A lifetime Collingwood Magpies supporter and rural fire fighting ambassador, Mr Robert Peck, better known as Bobby, was born in Traralgon, Victoria in 1943.

After suffering a heart attack the night before his 30th birthday, doctors urged Bobby to pack up, leave the stress of business life in Wollongong and move to the country.

He quickly settled in Tara with his wife Pat and their five children in 1983 and within no time at all Bobby found himself settling into the quieter country life.

7. Bright, beautiful boy, Linkon Ussher

He was a little boy with a big heart who loved to play outside with his Dad, uncles and grandfather.

The 14-month-old boy was killed in a tragic accident this year after being struck by a reversing vehicle in the carpark of an Edward St business.

A cheeky little soul, Linkon loved nothing more than spending time outside and being in the company of his uncles and his grandad Nood.

His family said he was an adorable, adventurous little boy “full of life and love”.

8. Anisworth motors owner, Fred Anisworth

He was a gentleman, businessman, a sportsman and a marvellous dancer. An ex-air force man, clerk of the courts, lover of language, and cheeky traveller.

This was the year Fred bought Glistor Motors, a farm machinery dealership. Then in 1981 he also purchased the Chinchilla Holden dealership, and Ainsworth Motors and Machinery Pty Ltd was formed.

He was on the Chinchilla hospital board and electricity board (SQWEB), involved in the school P & C, a local Progress Association, the RSL sub-branch, and in 2000 was awarded a Centenary Medal.

9. Beloved publican and great friend, Justin Byrne

In 2010, Justin Byrne and his family purchased the Club and Commercial Hotels.

Justin’s commitment to Chinchilla and this trade saw him employ countless locals and newcomers over the years – not just through food and beverage, but also through maintenance and major refurbishments at the two hotels.

It was revealed at the funeral that on his deathbed, Justin was still expressing his gratitude to those in the community who played a part in helping the Club and Commercial survive and recover from the disastrous floods of 2010 and 2011 that threatened to bring the businesses to their knees.

10. Beloved farmer with iconic Commer bus, Austin Phipps

Living for 94 years, Austin started working at a very young age at ‘Hunters’, the grocery store his father owned. When he was 18 years old, him and his day opened their owned grocery store called ‘Phipps and sons,’ in what is now the mitre 10 building.

Austin then swapped the grocery life for a block of land near Chinchilla and agreed to deliver fruit and vegetables around town – a job he continued to do 42 years in his Commer bus. His Commer bus became an icon of life Chinchilla.

Austin was a much loved husband, stepdad and Grandad, as well as friend to many, In the last few years of his fruit and vegetable run he would visit his customers and often stay for a cup of tea a chat. He was very proud that he had served the community for so long and enjoyed seeing many old customers as residents in Illora. Austin didn’t like getting old, with the niggles that come with old age, but made the best of any situation he was in. He once said, ‘Getting old is not for the faint hearted.’