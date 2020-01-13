NEW PARENTS: Adrian Miller and Stephanie Matsakos with baby Frankie Joan Miller who was the last baby born of the decade.

NEW PARENTS: Adrian Miller and Stephanie Matsakos with baby Frankie Joan Miller who was the last baby born of the decade.

THE arrival of their baby girl has put new parents Stephanie Matsakos and Adrian Miller into history by welcoming the region's last baby of the decade.

At 4.50am on December 27, the Chinchilla couple welcomed into the world Frankie Joan Miller, weighing 3190 grams.

She's the first child for the couple and they admire her constantly.

"We are full of love and are just so happy and we both can't stop staring at her," Ms Matsakos said.

The couple has found Frankie has strengthened their relationship so far.

"She has definitely taught us to be a lot closer and to work as a team which is nice," the mum said.

"We will do shifts to catch up on sleep where I'll go to bed early, and Adrian will take the late shift, then he'll go to bed in the early hours of the morning and I'll get up super early.

"During the day we will just tag team for naps and feeds and try to get stuff done around the house."

The couple couldn't thank their midwife enough for her help during Frankie's birth at the Dalby Hospital.

"We had a great midwife who was absolutely amazing," she said.

"If I had a different midwife I don't know if it would have gone the same way. She went above and beyond, and did well over her hours for when Frankie arrived."