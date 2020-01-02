Menu
NEW LOOK: The Dulacca Hotel has had a facelift just in time for the new year. Pic: Nadia Davies
Refurbished pink pub set to impress

Carmen Miller
19th Dec 2019 4:05 PM
THE Dulacca Hotel is one of the most famous pubs on the Western Downs and owners Danny and Natalie Scotney are determined to maintain its popularity.

The duo took ownership of the pub on the corner of Glynn Ave and Bell St in 2017 and have used their local nous and professional experience to raise the ho-tel’s profile and reputation.

“Danny’s grandparents owned the hotel about 30 years ago and it really thrived under their ownership,” Mrs Scotney said.

“Since then there has been a number of different owners, some successful, some not so much.

“We wanted to bring it back into local hands to breathe some life back into the 109-year-old gem and create a place where the community could meet and socialise and enjoy a cold drink, good wine, delicious cocktails and a fantastic restaurant-quality meal.”

The refurbished hotel offers a kid’s playroom, a huge deck for dining and playing pool and darts as well as accommodation options.

Painted a standout pink colour, the “pink pub on the hill” is a venue not to be missed by travellers keen to enjoy some country hospitality.

Mrs Scotney said travellers are a keen focus for the couple and they love welcoming visitors to their hotel.

