Refueling to help our fire effected wildlife

LEAP year day February 29 could slip by just like any other day of the year, but one of Australia's regional fuel business is making sure it doesn't: embracing that extra 24-hour period raising money for our wounded wildlife without costing you a cent.

Lowes Petroleum Service wants Miles and Meandarra residents to use this day to do their weekly fuel shop at either their petrol stations or 24 hour OPT's (Unmanned) fuel sites because on Saturday they will be donating one cent from every litre of fuel to WIRES Wildlife Rescue.

Lowes community engagement spokeswoman Sharon White said the company was hoping to convert a weekly routine into into something special and wants other retailers to follow suit.

"I don't think there has been anyone in Australia whose heart has not broken somewhat by this despair, but our budgets can only stretch so far," Ms White said.

"Just as we're encouraged to do incidental exercise, that happens without too much thinking - taking the stairs and not the escalator - we are kicking off the #incidentalgiving campaign ourselves and then challenging other retailers with #incidental giving.

"That's where the idea of creating ongoing opportunities for everyone to continue to donate comes in."

She stated February 29 is a rare day and one they're treating as an extra day that we haven't had for the last three years.

"We are using this extra day to raise funds, and by doing something you have to do anyway, like refuelling your car you are not only making a difference but helping us to get the ball rolling," she said.

With operations running across Australia's East Coast and Tasmania, Ms White said Lowes staff voted to send the money raised to WIRES, one of three proposed charities, after a staff poll because they were distributing and sharing funds in all the affected states.