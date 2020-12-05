Reducing isolation and funding tourism part of $65k funding

MONEY FOR COMMUNITIES: Minister for Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management David Littleproud during a press conference in Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

MONEY FOR COMMUNITIES: Minister for Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management David Littleproud during a press conference in Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

TENS of thousands of dollars have been secured to create tourism options and reduce social isolation of residents in the Western Downs.

Maranoa MP David announced on November 4 that $65,748 would be gifted to two organisations through the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal’s Tackling Tough Times Together (TTTT) program.

“It is great to see a number of projects in Maranoa supported through Round 18 of the TTTT program, which will help to stimulate regional economies and strengthen social connections in our drought-affected communities,” he said.

“Under this latest round of grants, the Chinchilla Historical Society will receive $45,748 to develop the Fire Towers Interpretive Centre in Chinchilla, which will enhance local economic recovery by adding to tourism offerings in the region.

“In Wandoan, an investment of $20,000 will help to reduce social isolation and enhance community wellbeing through delivery of the Wandoan Arts Council’s Creative Arts Escape in 2021.”

Across the federal electorate of Maranoa, 11 projects will be funded with $421,503 through Round 18 of the TTTT program.

Mr Littleproud said the projects supported through the latest grants round will provide relief and assistance to volunteers, get more members of the community out and about and upgrade community spaces and infrastructure, and make life a bit easier in drought-affected regional communities

“These investments provide crucial support for community organisations reliant on the generous time and effort of volunteers, but whose volunteering capacities have taken a big hit from the unprecedented impact of the pandemic,” he said.

“That is why we are proud to continue supporting the Foundation’s important work at such a critical time, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with these local groups to help deliver crucial projects that will strengthen regional economies and social bonds in drought-affected communities.”

The Federal Government has committed over $1.2 million to support 36 individual projects nationwide in this round.

For more information on the Tackling Tough Times Together program and the latest round of recipients, head here.