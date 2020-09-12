Menu
Golden West Apprenticeships 2021 Apprenticeship Intake – Opening 14th September 2020.
News

Recruitment for local apprentices across southwest Qld kicks off

Georgie Adams
12th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
RECRUITING for local apprentices across southern and western Queensland is set to kick off this month, with a number of apprenticeship opportunities up for grabs.

Golden West Apprenticeships will soon start recruitment for the next intake of locals for its 2021 Apprenticeship program.

Apprenticeships are on offer for carpentry, engineering, electrical, business administration, hospitality, health and community services.

Darren Smith, manager of Golden West Apprenticeships’ Recruitment said the organisation was inundated with applications when recruitment commenced last year, with over 900 applications received from across the region.

“An apprenticeship with Golden West Apprenticeships is a great way to kick start your career,” Mr Smith said.

“Our apprentices have the opportunities to be paid while they learn on the job and work towards completing a nationally recognised qualification.

“We’re looking for a range of talented candidates, whether you’re male, female, Indigenous, non-Indigenous, mature-aged or a senior high school student – applications are open to everyone.”

Golden West Apprenticeships are holding an information session to provide insight into the programs available.

“An information session will be held for anyone interested in obtaining more information about the different apprenticeships that are on offer,” Mr Smith said.

Candidates are encouraged to create a jobseeker profile through the Golden West Apprenticeships Job Page – http://apply.goldenwest.org.au/ApplyLogin.aspx and register for the 2021 Apprenticeship Intake.

Session details:

Drop in session – Wednesday, October 28 – Golden West Apprenticeships office – 10 Cunningham St, Dalby 3-5pm.

Information session – Thursday, October 29 – Golden West Apprenticeships office – Suite 1/25 Isabel St, Toowoomba 5.30-6.30pm

To confirm attendance at the information session, please email hrm@goldenwest.org.au

golden west apprenticeships

