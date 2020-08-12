Record breaking prices at Roma store sale

THE Roma Saleyards Store Sale recorded a new top price for the facility, with prices reaching 537c/kg.

At yesterday's sale, the sale topping steers sold for 537c/kg, reaching a top of $1,065 to average $980 per steer.

Maranoa Regional Council mayor Tyson Golder said it's fantastic to see strong prices in the cattle industry.

"Roma Saleyards continue to deliver better returns consistently for cattle producers as evidenced by these record prices," Cr Golder said.

"The Roma Saleyards is the largest cattle selling centre in Australia and continuously records high prices making it a fantastic asset for beef producers within and beyond our region."

To view the complete Tuesday Store Sale market report, please visit the Roma Saleyards Facebook page or http://www.mymaranoa.org.au/business/saleyards.