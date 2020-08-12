Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Roma Saleyards.
Roma Saleyards.
News

Record breaking prices at Roma store sale

Georgie Adams
12th Aug 2020 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Roma Saleyards Store Sale recorded a new top price for the facility, with prices reaching 537c/kg.

At yesterday's sale, the sale topping steers sold for 537c/kg, reaching a top of $1,065 to average $980 per steer.

Maranoa Regional Council mayor Tyson Golder said it's fantastic to see strong prices in the cattle industry.

"Roma Saleyards continue to deliver better returns consistently for cattle producers as evidenced by these record prices," Cr Golder said.

"The Roma Saleyards is the largest cattle selling centre in Australia and continuously records high prices making it a fantastic asset for beef producers within and beyond our region."

To view the complete Tuesday Store Sale market report, please visit the Roma Saleyards Facebook page or http://www.mymaranoa.org.au/business/saleyards.

cattle prices cattle saleyards maranoa regional council mayor tyson golder roma saleyards

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Two enemies in COVID war’: Premier’s grim NZ warning

        Premium Content ‘Two enemies in COVID war’: Premier’s grim NZ warning

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has used the latest outbreak of COVID-19 in New Zealand to remind Queenslanders that the battle against the pandemic was far from over.

        Rural debt rise proves the bush is hurting

        Premium Content Rural debt rise proves the bush is hurting

        News RECENT data has revealed rural debt has surged to more than $19 billion with...

        Campfire causes vegetation fire on Warrego Highway

        Premium Content Campfire causes vegetation fire on Warrego Highway

        News EMERGENCY services responded early this morning to claims of a fire on the Warrego...

        Chinchilla P-plater was driving around town 3x the limit

        Premium Content Chinchilla P-plater was driving around town 3x the limit

        News A YOUNG man drove recklessly through the streets of Chinchilla three times over the...